Free medicines as $5 prescription charge scrapped - 'This will save people pain'

From 1 July 2023, people will no longer have to pay the standard $5 prescription co-pay charge – though some other prescription charges will still apply.

Many prescriptions are now free for New Zealanders, as the $5 fee has been scrapped.

The move, announced during Budget 2023, came into effect on Saturday, July 1.

People will no longer have to pay the standard co-pay charge for prescriptions by approved providers. Scripts are already free for children aged 13 and under.

Not all prescriptions will be free, as those from specialists and non-publicly funded prescribers will still attract a $15 co-payment.

There may also be an additional cost if a prescription medicine is not fully subsidised, and fees for medicines not funded by Pharmac remain the same.

When the decision was announced in May, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said an estimated three million people would no longer have to worry about the cost of collecting their medication.

Verrall said the $5 charge could be a barrier to some Kiwis getting the medicines they need, particularly when people are facing increased pressures on household budgets, or if they require multiple medicines.

In 2021/22, more than 135,000​ adults (3.3% – or one in 30) did not collect a prescription due to cost.

This was particularly true for low-income families, Māori, Pacific peoples, and disabled New Zealanders.

In comments to Stuff, Verrall said the change will prevent illness and keep people well in the community.

As a doctor, she saw “far too many” people admitted to hospital because they couldn’t afford to pick up their script.

“I know this policy will make a big difference.

“Free access to medicine will also relieve pressure on the health system” by helping reduce demand on hospitals and other health services, she earlier said.

However, the National Party has previously indicated the policy wouldn’t survive a change of government – saying it would repeal the removal if elected.

Stuff Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the change will “make a big difference” to New Zealanders.

When the move was announced, community pharmacist and spokesperson for Prescription Access Initiative, Vicky Chan​, said they were “delighted” and “relieved” for communities.

Chan earlier said the $5-per-item fee led to “unnecessary” hospitalisations, and people being in pain and sicker for longer, according to research and pharmacist surveys.

In a survey of 150 community pharmacists, released in May, antibiotics, antidepressants, antipsychotics, heart medications, inhalers, insulin and diabetic medications were reported among medicines people had to forgo due to the cost of filling a script.

"This will save people pain, illness, heartbreak and distress," Chan said at the time.

Removing the $5 co-payment will cost $618.6 million over four years.