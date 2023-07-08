One woman's story of hope, freedom and eating disorder recovery

Genevieve Mora survived eating disorders and OCD as a teenager and now she offers the advice she wish she had received.

Genevieve Mora is many things – the co-founder for hugely successful charity Voices for Hope, a mental health advocate and an eating disorder survivor.

Now the fully recovered 28-year-old is telling her story in a new book, Bite Back.

The book not only covers Mora’s own mental health, it also aims to give those in eating disorder recovery and their support teams tips for battling the illness, as well as hope for the future.

The book is in three sections, with the first part detailing Mora’s own journey with anorexia and obsessive compulsive disorder, which began when she was just 10 years old.

Mora refers to this stage in her book “the start of the fear”.

Mora was hanging out with her dad in the kitchen, when a “graphic news piece” about the death of two children came on their television.

“In that instant, something within me changed,” Mora wrote in her book.

“This is the first time I remember feeling real fear, but it wouldn’t be the last.”

Later than night as Mora was tucked into bed by her mum, she suddenly experienced “another wave of fear” when she remembered what she had seen on the news two hours earlier.

“A strange feeling came over me and I had an overwhelming urge to ‘check’ my room to make sure no bad guys around,” Mora wrote.

Supplied Voices of Hope co-founder and mental health advocate Genevieve Mora has published her first book.

“My little 10-year-old brain didn’t really comprehend why I was doing it – I just knew I needed to do it in order to feel and be safe.”

From this time, Mora’s physical and mental health steadily declined, culminating in her first hospitalisation in January 2010.

“I was medically unstable: hypothermic, bradycardic, dehydrated and severely malnourished,” Mora wrote.

“I was dying.”

Over the next two years, Starship Hospital would become an almost permanent home to Mora, and she wrote in Bite Back about her fear of becoming institutionalised.

“I became really comfortable in hospital, and leaving the hospital became very scary for me. I trusted the plan in place that I was willing to follow.

Mora said she felt “really fortunate” for the level of care she did receive, and is continuing to work towards making care “accessible for all”.

“I believe people are doing the best with what they can, and it’s also frustrating that change takes so long,” citing the lack of resources in the mental health community.

Supplied Mora is now fully recovered, and hopes her book will show others they can do the same.

In part two, Mora addresses certain stereotypes in recovery, while sharing tools for both the person struggling with the eating disorders and their support system.

“Ultimately, I wanted to help those like my younger self who were fighting an eating disorder, because I knew how horrific and awful it is,” she said.

Mora realised one of the best ways to do this was to provide guidance to parents and carers, while debunking assumptions often made with people who have never had to face the wrath of an eating disorder before.

In the chapter titled: “Why can’t they just eat?” Mora explained why this common but unhelpful phrase is “invalidating and frustrating”.

“If it was that simple they wouldn’t be in the situation... The reality is that eating disorders aren’t about food,” Mora wrote.

The final part of the book is a collection of 16 different stories of recovery, written by Kiwis from all walks of life.

An eating disorder takes many different forms, and Mora wanted people to feel “seen and heard”.

“It is such a lonely battle, it is such a misunderstood battle,” Mora said.

“There needs to be more stories of people who have found that freedom. Recovery is possible, and they are capable of a free life.”