Midwives to receive pay boost as Te Whatu Ora reaches union agreement

Te Whatu Ora is set to increase midwives’ pay rates after reaching an agreement with midwifery and nurses’ unions.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora confirmed an agreement had been reached to implement new pay rates for midwives following negotiations with the Midwifery Employee Representation & Advisory Service (MERAS) and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO).

Te Whatu Ora chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa said it was a “fantastic outcome for our midwives”.

The new pay rates mean graduate midwives will start work in a public hospital on an annual salary of $72,952, not including overtime and allowances.

Meanwhile, experienced registered midwives at the top of the pay scale will be on a salary of $96,519, not including overtime and allowances.

The agreement on the new pay rates was approved by Te Whatu Ora employed midwives on Thursday.

Apa said the new pay rates would be backdated to April 4, 2022, and this would be paid through a lump sum payment of $10,000, minus any other lump sum payments made as part of the pay equity process.

Supplied Midwives will be backpaid to April 2022 to reflect their new and improved pay rates. (File photo)

However, this was not the end of the pay equity process, she said.

“These pay equity pay increases and lump sum payments are in advance of a final settlement. We are committed to correcting historic undervaluation for our workforce, and this is another step in the right direction,” Apa said.

The pay equity claim covers work being undertaken by senior midwives, registered midwives, and maternity care assistants employed by Te Whatu Ora.