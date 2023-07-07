Family face losing second baby from brain condition missed at 20-week scan

Born with a rare brain condition, William has only a 50% chance making his first birthday.

Hayley and Mathew Casey already know the pain of losing a baby.

The Oamaru couple lost their second child, Lewis, who was born premature at 23 weeks. He suffered severe brain bleeds and died in his parents’ arms at eight days old.

Despite Hayley also suffering an ectopic pregnancy and five miscarriages, they didn’t give up hope of a sibling for his older brother, Hamish, who was nearly 3.

With fertility treatment again, six months later Hayley was pregnant with William, as reported by The Press.

Hayley spent a month in hospital on bed rest and needed weekly scans. At 20 weeks, a rare brain condition was missed.

After losing her mucus plug, after an opportunity to have a cervical stitch was missed, she went into labour at 34 weeks pregnant.

Their relief he was born alive was short-lived as it soon became apparent something was very wrong.

He was taken to a neo-natal intensive care unit, and a scan found he was missing part of his brain.

There is a 50% chance William will live to his first birthday.

The Caseys were told it was unlikely William would ever walk or talk, and it was possible he would have apnoea and stop breathing.

Supplied Hayley says the toughest part of William’s condition is seeing him upset, but being unable to do anything about it.

He would also likely need a tube to be fed, it was unlikely he would ever communicate, and would have issues with visions and hearing.

“Everything that was brought up for Lewis was being brought up for William, so that was incredibly devastating,” Hayley said.

Now 6 months old, William is developmentally still a newborn.

He cries 90% of the time he is awake, due to his severe neuro-irritability.

He has diabetes insipidus, causing his body to make too much urine, and a hole in his heart. He suffered a seizure and has been admitted to hospital several times.

Supplied Hayley and Mathew Casey’s second child, Lewis, was born at 23 weeks.

“He wakes up and cries, we cannot put him down. He’s on ridiculous amounts of medications. His wake time is spent holding him in various positions with him crying.

“That’s the toughest thing - watching him be so upset all the time and not be able to do anything about it.”

Hayley says the support of family and friends is getting them through.

Her sister has set up a Givealittle page to support the family while Hayley cannot work and, for when the time comes - for a second time - their child’s funeral.