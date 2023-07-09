Show me the money; how an ailing health system is forcing sick Kiwis to shell out big dollars

Malcolm Mulholland, received the all clear after a prostate cancer diagnosis last year. He believes he is only alive because he had the money to go private.

As the public health system has stretched, those who can have turned to the private sector, but as Rachel Thomas discovers, money can’t always buy better care.

Malcolm Mulholland’s golf swing is not serving him well, perhaps because he’s doing an interview between holes.

But despite bemoaning a “shit shot” he shares his heartbreaking reality: the only reason he’s standing here, taking his shot at the Rangitikei Golf Course with his family, is because his wife, Wiki, died.

Last month, the prominent patient advocate received the all clear after a prostate cancer diagnosis a year ago. He sought private treatment after his urologist told him there was no guarantee he would be seen in the public health system within four months – but going private came at a cost of more than $60,000.

“In a weird way the only reason that was able to happen was because Wiki had died and we were able to get the life insurance.”

He was also able to raise $15,000 on Givealittle.

David Unwin/Stuff Wiki Mulholland and Malcolm Mulholland, in April 2019. Wiki died of breast cancer.

Mulholland had never got around to getting health insurance, having been too busy caring for his wife, who had breast cancer, and advocating for better healthcare. But he didn’t want to chance a wait in the public system.

He had been told his cancer was highly aggressive.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world, especially after we’d lost Wiki... I’m a solo dad now. Last thing you want is your kids to be orphans.”

As the public health system has stretched, those who can afford it have sought private care, leading to a surge in people taking out health insurance.

But is private really better? Read the Sunday Star-Times investigation here.