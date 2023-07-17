'Utterly tragic' death of 19-year-old highlights lack of awareness around rare disorder, Coroner finds

The “key issue” in the death of the 19-year-old is the position they should have been placed in when they began to vomit, Coroner Erin Woolley found. ​​​(File photo)

A lack of awareness around how to treat those with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder meant a 19-year-old was left in a “perilous position” before their death, a recently-released report by the Office of the Chief Coroner has found.

Callum Deon Grace, who was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), died in August 2018 at Auckland City Hospital in circumstances Coroner Erin Woolley described as “utterly tragic”.

According to the PWS Association, the syndrome is a genetic disorder found in approximately 1 in 16,000 births and affects approximately 200 New Zealanders.

It’s regularly associated with an unregulated appetite and easy weight gain.

Grace, who had been living in Seabrook House care facility, was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on August 19, 2018 having been vomiting for more than a day.

READ MORE:

* Coroner wants warning signs at Auckland waterfall after flash flood kills teens

* Auckland woman died from synthetics after years of drug use, coroner finds

* Synthetic drugs to blame for death of man on Auckland footpath, coroner rules



Two hours after admission, Grace sat upright in his hospital bed and experienced a “sudden massive vomiting event”, the report said.

Grace’s airway became obstructed and he went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Five years later, Coroner Woolley said the “key issue” in Grace’s death was what position he should have been put in when he began vomiting.

PETER MEECHAM/THE PRESS Laura McSaveney needs $25,000 to get her son, Alfie, treatment in Sydney that could teach him to crawl, eat, or stand on his own.

Due to its rarity, there is no detailed guidance to assist medical practitioners with the position that a person with PWS should be placed in when vomiting, Coroner Woolley said.

But according to independent medical expert, Dr Paul Quigley, the correct position would have been on his side in the coma or recovery position – as it would have been for the general population.

The “significant point of contention”, Quigley said, was whether the event leading to aspiration -drawing breath – could have been prevented by staff if they had placed Grace on his side immediately when he started to vomit.

However, Auckland City Hospital staff were unaware “keeping [Grace] upright would have been a perilous position as he would not have been able to vomit strongly”.

In light of the “utterly tragic” outcome of this case, Coroner Woolley called for guidance to be developed to address the position a person with PWS should be placed in when vomiting.

“The Hospital may be able to work with the PWS Association New Zealand to advance such guidance, but I acknowledge that this is an area with few experts and, therefore, may not be something that is able to be easily progressed,” she said.