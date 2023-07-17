Covid-19: 4332 cases reported over the past week, 185 people in hospital

The overall reported number, and rolling-average of new daily reported Covid-19 cases, is down on last week.

There were 4332​ new cases of Covid-19 reported across Aotearoa over the past week, officials say.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) released an update, covering the period from Monday, July 10, to Sunday, July 16, on Monday afternoon.

Total case numbers were down compared to last week’s total of 5417.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases were also down (615)​, as was the number of RAT results uploaded on average (997).​

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Hospital ED under 'significant pressure' with record number of patients through

* Six tips for staying healthy this winter

* ED staff after better communication from Te Whatu Ora as winter illness takes its toll



The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday was 185​, up slightly from 184​ this time last week.

Four​ people were in an intensive care unit with Covid-19.

Te Whatu Ora reported 20​ deaths over the past week.

One was aged in their 30s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, ten were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

In the past week, the total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 increased by 13​: four​ where the virus was the underlying cause of death, and nine​ where it was a contributory factor.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Luke Bradford, medical director of the College of GPs, talks to Stuff about winter illnesses, workforce shortages and what New Zealanders can do to help the health sector get through the next few months. Video first published Jun 1 2023.

To date, there have been 3172​ deaths attributed to Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Of the 4332 new cases, 2048​ (47%) were reinfections. Of these, 76 were in people who’d reported having Covid-19 in the previous 90 days.

Canterbury again saw the highest number of reported cases in the past week: 613​.

This was followed by 513​ cases reported in Waikato, and 424​ in Waitematā (north and west Auckland).

A trends and insights report released by Te Whatu Ora last week showed that XBB variants still remain the most common throughout the country (58%).

XBB.1.16 was the most common variant over the reported period, (about 20%), followed by FK1.1 at 19% and CH1.1 at 9%.