Te Whatu Ora nurses vote 'overwhelmingly' for 24-hour strike, union says

Nurses working in public hospitals have voted “overwhelmingly” in support of a 24-hour strike in August, their union says.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa on Wednesday advised members had voted in support of strike action on August 9-10, from 7am to 7am.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter​ said the strike ballot, which closed at noon, had very high participation and an “absolutely decisive” result.

Negotiations had been going on since the current agreement expired in October, and members demanded the ballot feeling “extremely frustrated at the lack of progress and low responses” from Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), Goulter said.

Despite “extremely difficult and unsafe” working environments they face every day in public hospitals and worksites, members “do not feel they are being heard or taken seriously”, he said.

Goulter said that, to date, claims in negotiations around safer staffing practices, nurse-to-patient ratios, and health and safety have “pretty much fallen on deaf ears” and members “have simply had enough”.

The strike ballot was organised before the latest offer was received from Te Whatu Ora on Tuesday, he said.

Nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants were always “extremely reluctant” to strike, because of the impact it has on patients, he said.

"But there comes a point when they decide they have to strike for the very wellbeing of those patients, whose health and everyday care is jeopardised by unsafe staffing levels that Te Whatu Ora refuses to address."

Goulter said the union would proceed with the strike unless members vote to ratify the recently received offer.

A ratification vote on the offer would open on August 1, and close on August 7.

Strike notice would be issued to Te Whatu Ora on Monday, July 24, and would impact every site where Te Whatu Ora provides health care services or hospital care services.

Goulter said NZNO members would work with Te Whatu Ora and do their best to provide life preserving services at all hospitals and worksites for the duration of the strike.

At the same time, NZNO Te Whatu Ora members are also set to vote on a Pay Equity offer, which Goulter said is meant to address long-standing gender discrimination.

This was an “entirely separate process” from collective agreement negotiations, he said.

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.