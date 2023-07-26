Parents detail 'relentless' fight for answers after son's tragic death

Callum Grace was 19-years-old when he died at Auckland City Hospital after aspirating – choking – on his own vomit.

The parents of a 19-year-old with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder who died after being left in a “perilous position” have spoken for the first time about their “relentless” fight for justice on his behalf.

Callum Grace, who was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), died in August 2018 at Auckland City Hospital in circumstances Coroner Erin Woolley described as “utterly tragic”.

According to the PWS Association, the syndrome is a genetic disorder found in approximately 1 in 16,000 births and affects approximately 200 New Zealanders. It’s regularly associated with an unregulated appetite and easy weight gain.

Now, five years after his death, Callum’s family have detailed their pursuit for answers about how he ended up aspirating – choking – on his own vomit while in hospital.

At the time of his death, Callum had been living in Seabrook House care facility, but would go home to his father, Sandy Grace, and stepmother, Heidi Moorcroft-Grace, twice a month.

“PWS is an absolutely horrible disorder. Just think of a drug addict, but food is their drug.

“And, unfortunately, the thing about food is it’s everywhere,” Sandy said.

While home, Callum would have his meals broken into five or six smaller meals a day.

“It didn’t matter what it was to him, as long as he knew he had food coming.

“When he died Callum was pretty doing well, all things considered,” Heidi said.

But, on August 19, 2018, Callum was admitted to Auckland City Hospital having been vomiting for more than a day.

At around 6pm, Sandy and Heidi got a phone call from Callum’s caregiver saying that he was starting to feel better and they were unsure whether he’d have to stay in hospital overnight.

Supplied Callum’s parents described him as a “wee star” who loved being on the stage.

Less than two hours later, Callum was dead.

Callum had been sitting upright when he experienced a sudden “massive” vomiting event, the Coroner’s report said. His hospital bed was lowered and he was placed into the recovery position.

At some point Callum’s airway became obstructed, and he went into cardiac arrest. He died shortly afterwards.

“They tried to suction out his lungs, but it was too late – he was already gone,” Heidi said.

The Grace’s were particularly concerned Callum may have choked on his own vomit when placed on his back, without his head turned to the side in the recovery position.

Because of Callum's PWS, he wouldn’t have had sufficient muscle in his diaphragm to vomit effectively, they said.

He had also had titanium rods inserted into his spine to correct childhood scoliosis, which would have prevented him from sitting back up once placed on his back.

Callum’s death was initially ruled to be down to natural causes, Heidi said.

Stuff The last time Sandy and Heidi heard Callum’s voice, he was asking to ride from Titirangi Medical Centre to Auckland City Hospital. He “absolutely loved ambulances,” Heidi said.

With outstanding questions, the Grace’s called for the Coroner’s Office to initiate an inquest.

Between July 15, 2019 and December 3, 2019 the Grace’s sent regular emails to the Coroner’s Office asking for an update on whether an inquest would be held into Callum’s death that went unanswered.

“After nearly five years of correspondence, we were slowly started to run out of steam. It was relentless,” Heidi said.

On March 3, 2023, a Certificate of Findings was issued by the Coroner’s Office.

According to Coroner Woolley, the “key issue” in Callum’s death was what position he should have been put in when his vomiting worsened.

According to independent medical expert, Dr Paul Quigley, the correct position would have been to place Callum in the recovery position to allow gravity to aid the clearing of vomit from his airway.

Auckland City Hospital staff were unaware “keeping Callum upright would have been a perilous position as he would not have been able to vomit strongly”, he said.

Quigley said it appeared Callum’s airway had become occluded whilst in this upright position.

On March 17, 2023, ACC ruled that Callum’s death was “injury caused by failure to provide appropriate care”.

“It’s taken five years to get to this stage – and still no one agrees about what happened. Callum was let down that day, and we’ve been let down every step afterwards,” Heidi said.

The Grace’s still don’t know why Callum was vomiting in the first place.

When approached by Stuff for comment, Te Whatu Ora’s director of adult medical services, Barry Snow, said that following Callum’s death the hospital had reviewed what happened.

“We have specifically utilised the guidance available on the PWS Association NZ website to provide clinical teaching on the risks associated with vomiting for patients with PWS,” Snow said.

“Patient safety and quality of care is our top priority and, as always, we encourage whānau to talk to us directly if they have questions about their loved one’s care.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said their expectation is that whānau “can always contact their coronial case manager and receive a response in a timely manner”.

“The Ministry is actively looking into the matters you have raised regarding the coronial services unit’s communication with Callum Grace’s family,” the spokesperson said.