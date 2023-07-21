Support workers picket Nurse Maude offices over pay and working conditions

Home support workers employed by Nurse Maude rally for a better pay offer underneath their offices in Porirua.

“What's outrageous? Nurse Maude wages” was the earworm home support workers chanted as dozens rallied outside the homecare provider’s offices in Porirua on Friday.

The rally was on of three around the country on Friday, with others in Nelson and Christchurch, each targeting Nurse Maude offices.

These staff, who also belong to the Public Services Association union, provide home-based care for people recovering from an accident or surgery who need support and those with a life-limiting illness.

“They’re doing the job no one else wants to do,” PSA organiser Stevie Hallett said.

Kāpiti-based support worker Bob Renshaw had done the job for 12 years and loved it, but needed a payrise that reflected the rising cost of living.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Nurse Maude home support workers have locked into bargaining over a new collective agreement for two years.

Staff had been locked into bargaining over a new collective agreement for two years, he said.

A year ago, staff received a 3% increase, when inflation was at 7.2% and there had been no increase since.

“Minimum wage has now overtaken our starting rate,” Renshaw said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Nurse Maude home support worker in Kapiti and PSA delegate Bob Renshaw says support workers have not received a pay increase this year and last year received a 3% increase.

The job should not come down to choosing between “food on the table or petrol”, he said.

“We have got to provide our own transport ... [recently] one member had to turn down work because she needed a new tyre.”

Carena Scott, a PSA delegate in Nelson, had worked for Nurse Maude for nearly four years.

“Every day we see how our work helps the people we care for. When the conditions we work under support us to work well, it makes a big difference to the lives of our clients,” she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nurse Maude PSA members on a picket near the Nurse Maude offices in Nayland Rd, Nelson.

In a statement, Nurse Maude chief executive Jim Magee said support workers were an important part of community healthcare services “and we agree that they should be better rewarded for their work”.

He did not want to comment further while negotiations with the PSA were under way.

“It is important to note that the unions are also in discussion with government health funding agencies regarding a pay equity settlement,” Magee said.

“It is our hope that these discussions will, in the near future, result in a significant increase for support workers along with the funding for employers to cover it.”