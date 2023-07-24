Shingles vaccine could cut risk of stroke, heart attack from the virus: study

The government's being told it has some work on its hands to reach the one in four people who say they don't intend to get a Covid vaccine.

Getting immunised against shingles has the potential to significantly reduce the risk of sufferers having a stroke or heart attack as a result of the virus, research has found.

Shingles is a painful rash. The virus that causes it, as well as chicken pox, is also known to increase the likelihood that people will suffer from complications like stroke or heart attack within about six weeks of it being “reactivated” in their body after being dormant from a previous infection.

A study conducted at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington showed that twice as many people were hospitalised for a stroke or heart attack between 72 and 162 days after being jabbed, than within 42 days of inoculation – the period in which shingles sufferers are considered “at-risk” of complications.

SUPPLIED Shingles is a painful rash – but the virus can also have more serious side effects.

The study used data from more than 278,375 New Zealanders who received the vaccine between April 2018 and July 2021.

James Mbinta, a PhD candidate in the university’s school of health who led the study, said the results indicated that the vaccine was “largely protective” against both stroke and heart attacks.

His team did not set out to study whether the shingles vaccine protected against the complications – rather they sought to investigate that it was safe and effective.

“What we found is not what we were looking for ... [But] it is a good outcome. We were shocked to see that,” Mbinta said.

However, he warned that because his research was observational, the findings needed to be interpreted with caution.

While the research showed a correlation between vaccination and a reduction in strokes and heart attacks, more research would need to be done to confirm whether this link was causative.

SUPPLIED/Te Herenga WakaâVictoria University of Wellington James Mbinta, a PhD candidate at Te Herenga WakaâVictoria University of Wellington, led a study that found that the shingles vaccine has the potential to offer significant protection against serious complications like stroke and heart attack caused by the virus.

Mbinta suspected that the

fact that people who are generally healthy are more likely to get immunised, and are more likely to seek hospital treatment if they get sick, than those with existing co-morbidities, and the fact that people may feel healthier around the time they get vaccinated, could have had an impact.

Regardless, Mbinta hoped that in the climate of growing vaccine hesitancy, his research could help boost people’s confidence that the shingles vaccine, and vaccination generally, is safe.

Victoria University associate dean and professor of population health Colin Simpson co-authored the study.

He said in a statement released by the university that the findings were consistent with Australian research that concluded that those aged in their 70s were less likely to have a stroke after being vaccinated for shingles.

About a third of people will get shingles in their lifetime. Older people are more likely to get the illness.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications last Wednesday.

Stroke Foundation regional general manager Nicky Mayne said in a statement that the organisation welcomed any research that highlighted how to reduce the risk of strokes.

”We would support any initiative that reduces the risk of stroke, especially those that are undertaken at an earlier age.

“Strokes are happening at young ages for some population groups. Nearly 60% of strokes in Māori and Pacific people occur between age 15 and 65, compared with only 20% of strokes in people of other ethnicities.”

Strokes are already the leading cause of adult disability. However, up to 90% of them could be prevented by actions such as reducing salt intake and lowering blood pressure, Mayne said.

The charity would back a public campaign to encourage people to talk about the shingles vaccine with their health provider.