Covid-19: 3764 new cases reported in the past week, 119 in hospital with virus
There were 3764 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Aotearoa over the past week, officials say.
Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) released an update, covering the period from Monday, July 17, to Sunday, July 23, on Monday afternoon.
Total case numbers were down compared to last week’s total of 4332.
As of midnight on Sunday, 119 people were in hospital with Covid-19, three of whom were in an intensive care unit.
This was a decrease from 185 people in hospital the same time last week.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 535, down from 615 last week.
Te Whatu Ora reported 24 deaths over the past week.
One was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s. Of these people, 12 were women and 12 were men.
In the past seven days, 16 deaths were attributed to Covid-19: 13 where the virus was the underlying cause of death, and three where it was a contributory factor.
In the past week, the number of deaths determined not to be Covid-19 was 14, and the number where the cause of death was not available decreased by six.
Te Whatu Ora says the change in total deaths with Covid may not be equal to the number of new deaths reported today – this is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid are removed from the total.
To date, there have been 3188 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Aotearoa since the pandemic began.
Of the 3764 new cases reported, 1844 were reinfections. Of these, 98 were in people who’d reported having Covid-19 in the previous 90 days.
Canterbury again saw the highest number of reported cases in the past week: 613.
This was followed by 422 in Waitematā (north and west Auckland), and 363 in Waikato.