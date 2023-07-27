Starving, unable to eat, walk and sleep, 3-year-old waiting months due to health shortages

A three-year-old who can’t eat and talk, weighs the same as a baby, and has constant infections has been waiting almost a year for treatment at Tauranga Hospital due to staff shortages, while her parents see their daughter’s life “gradually decline.”

Natália Ferguson has had 12 severe throat infections this year alone, has extreme weight loss, and unable to eat, sleep, walk and talk during episodes is deteriorating while she awaits urgent surgery to remove her tonsils and adenoids, says her mother, Taís Amaral.

“She looks like a starving person in a third world country because it’s too painful for her to swallow. She gags when she tries to eat as her throat is so swollen. She barely weighs more than her five-month-old brother. She’s in constant pain and her fevers get to more than 40 degrees which have caused her to fit.”

Despite waiting for 10 months, Tauranga Hospital has been unable to provide a clear timeline for her surgery, she said.

Noticing a delay in their daughter’s speech development when she was one, a hearing test revealed fluid in her eardrums and she was referred to the hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat department.

Shortly after her initial referral, Natália began experiencing episodes of tonsillitis, which now fail to kill the infections, and her pain and fever flare just two days after finishing each course. Since January she has had 12 recurrent infections.

“We’ve had multiple referrals to the Tauranga ENT Department, but it took months before she finally had her first appointment with a specialist.”

During this visit, she was diagnosed with sleep apnea, experiencing moments of not breathing overnight. She was placed on the surgery waitlist for the removal of her tonsils, adenoids, fluid drainage from the eardrum, and potentially the reinsertion of grommets.

“Five months have passed since her diagnosis, and despite me calling weekly and more GP referrals there’s still no indication of when she can be fitted in for surgery - we were told there have been cases where people have waited for up to three years,”

Supplied Natália Ferguson has had 12 severe throat infections this year alone.

The family say their daughter has no quality of life, and over the waiting period they have watched her health decline.

“Recurring infections and pain have a profound impact on Natália's life. She’s no longer the joyful girl she once was, as her lack of sleep and constant pain while eating have taken a toll on her well-being.

She’s unable to walk. Engaging in play or attending daycare, activities that are typical for a toddler, are simply not feasible for her.”

Te Whatu Ora in Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty Acting Interim Hospital and Specialist Services Lead Sarah Mitchell said wait times were longer than the “current wait time expectation of four months for both specialist appointment and treatment.”

Workforce shortages at the ENT department at Hauora a Toi have impacted on the number of patients waiting for treatment, and the time on the list, she said.

“We expect this will begin to reduce with the introduction of our two new staff members next month.”

She acknowledged the distress current wait times were having on people and children awaiting surgery or treatment.

“The planned care taskforce has made it a priority as part of the reset and restore plan to reduce the number of patients with long waits for treatment whilst ensuring that those patients with the highest clinical priority receive the treatment required within the appropriate clinical timeframe.”

Unable to watch their daughter suffer any longer, Natália's parents are trying to raise funds for private treatment, at a cost of up to $12000.

The shortage of specialists impacts that system too, with the earliest surgery available in October.

“We hope in the meantime she will get treated at the hospital, but we have to consider other options to end her suffering, even with the cost being a big burden on us, we’ve waited and waited never knowing when it will be. They told us back in April they were getting more staff soon.”

New Zealand surgeons have been concerned about patients languishing on wait lists “like the living dead” since lists spiralled during the Omnicron outbreak.

Others have called for more clarity and fairness in giving realistic timelines to patients.