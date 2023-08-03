Eye drops that could replace reading glasses now being tested in NZ

Presbyopia is an age-related decline in near vision, which makes it harder for older people to focus on close objects. (File photo)

Eye drops prescribed as an alternative to reading glasses in the US are now being tested in New Zealand.

A University of Auckland researcher began human trials in June to study a component of the eye drops, marketed as Vuity.

Dr Alyssa Lie, an optometrist and research fellow in physiology at University of Auckland, said the eye drops could offer an additional treatment option for presbyopia – an age-related decline in near vision.

“The Vuity drops work by constricting the pupil, so that you get increased depth of focus, and should theoretically be able to read up close without needing your reading glasses,” said Lie.

Optometrist Melinda Calderwood, who is a research participant in Lie’s study, said the eye drops made it “comfortable” for her to look at things up close without her reading glasses.

But she wasn’t overwhelmed.

”It was not magical or life-changing experience,” she said.

“It was easier to read on phone and books without reading glasses, but it didn’t make that much a difference in front of computer."

Calderwood said she took part in the study to see if this type of eye drops would be useful for patients wanting an alternative to reading glasses or contact lenses.

“The eye drops had an effect for about 6 hours, and then I had to put my glasses on again.”

Lie is primarily researching whether the eye drops are as effective as claimed. The research in the US was conducted by the manufacturer, so could be perceived as conflicted.

If Lie’s study confirms the efficacy of Vuity, it could expedite approval for the eye drops’ use in this country.

However, as a physiology researcher, she is more interested in seeing how pilocarpine hydrochloride – the active ingredient in Vuity – affects the eye at a molecular level.

The FDA approved Vuity eye drops in the US in late 2021 for prescription-only use for presbyopia.

Lie has been recruiting people aged between 40 and 55 years old – the age-range approved to use the drug in the US – for the study.

She expects to have findings by the end of 2023.

Pilocarpine is already used to treat glaucoma and is Medsafe approved.

The NZ study is not receiving any funding from Vuity’s manufacturer, AbbVie Ltd.