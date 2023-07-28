'Swine flu' H1N1 one of the main influenza strains circulating in Aotearoa this winter

During last year’s ‘intense’ flu season, more than 7000 cases were recorded across the whole period. Already this year we’ve had more than 7100 – and there’s still more time to go in the official flu season.

This year’s flu season has seen the return of strains we largely haven’t seen in the past few years, including H1N1 – colloquially known as ‘swine flu’ – and influenza B, an expert says.

About halfway through winter, it’s looking likely influenza cases have peaked, though they remain at a “high level”, Dr Sue Huang​, virologist at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) said.

It’s been a “different story” to what we saw last year, Huang said.

Last year’s flu season was “very intense”: After two years of Covid-19 health measures basically knocking out flu altogether, a large susceptible population built up.

Influenza A (H3N2) was predominant, causing a “very sharp curve” which peaked in June/July and then “disappeared”.

But from the beginning of the year, there’s been both influenza A H1N1 (749​ cases so far) – which Huang said we haven’t really seen in the 4–5 years – and influenza B (2536​ cases), which was essentially non-existent in Aotearoa last year.

“These two strains are something we haven’t seen very much before... both haven’t been seen in the population for a while.”

Last year, 99.9%​ of Aotearoa’s flu cases were influenza A. Of subtyped influenza A cases, 98.2%​ were H3N2, and 1.8%​ (47) were H1N1.

There were just seven​ influenza B cases reported through this system all year (0.1%)​.

At its peak in 2022, there were 1446​ total viruses reported. So far this year, 711​ viruses were reported at the peak – roughly half last winter’s weekly high.

While the speed of the rise isn’t as high as last winter, accumulatively, the picture is “very similar”, Huang said.

“There’s still lots of flu.”

ESR’s weekly virology report ending July 16, showed that already there have been 7142​ positive influenza respiratory viruses reported since January 1.

ESR/Supplied Virologist Dr Sue Huang, from ESR, says this flu season has been “fascinating”, and quite a “different story” from 2022.

Comparatively, there were 7080​ all year last year, Huang said.

Last year’s flu season was also a lot shorter: with cases cropping up in earnest from about week 18, she said.

In 2023, there was even flu circulating in the first week of the year, ESR reports show.

Huang said so far it appears this year’s flu vaccine is working well against the circulating strains.

The 2023 Southern Hemisphere vaccine covers A/Sydney (H1N1-like virus); A/Darwin (H3N2); B/Austria (2021-like virus), and B/Phuket (2013-like virus).​

Te Whatu Ora interim chief clinical officer Dr Richard Sullivan​, said even with fewer Covid-19 cases than last winter, hospitals are still seeing “significant winter pressures”.

Demand is ongoing, Sullivan said: Between January and March, ten health districts had an increase in ED presentations of greater than 10% compared to the same period in 2022.

Despite this, ED teams were “working really hard to deliver high quality clinical care”, and public hospitals remained “good places to come” for seriously unwell people, he said.

Sullivan said certain services were helping ease pressure this winter, including the pharmacy prescribing programme, and investments in telehealth.

Sullivan encouraged people to think about the level of healthcare they need, and whether they could see a GP, nurse or use a virtual or telehealth service in the first instance.

Ensuring you’re up-to-date with childhood vaccines and Covid-19 boosters also “all still make a difference” to pressure on the system, he said.