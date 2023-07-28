More than 300 full-time jobs gone in first wave of Te Whatu Ora redundancies

More than 300 full time jobs are gone in back-room departments in the first wave of redundancies. (file photo)

The country’s largest employer has deleted 322 full-time roles in back-room hospital departments in a move intended to free up resources for the health sector’s strained frontline.

But it won’t say exactly how many people this represents, with HR processes still under way.

The Post Stuff reported the change was coming a fortnight ago, with staff in finance, commissioning and service improvement and innovation teams the first to be handed final decisions – which could mean a letter of redundancy. Up to 1600 jobs will be affected.

Te Whatu Ora’s chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa told board members on Friday morning that decisions had been released on three out of eight departments, indicating they were in leadership positions.

Have you been affected? Email rachel.thomas@stuff.co.nz

Part of the strategy of the restructure was to reduce duplication in cases where there were, for example, 20 localised roles “when we just need regional or one national team that brings a centre of expertise together”, Apa said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Margie Apa, chief executive of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ, says other teams will be handed decisions shortly.

“Those first three will result in a reduced FTE base of 322 and we have the other teams scheduled to finalise their decisions over the next few weeks.”

Following the meeting, Te Whatu Ora would not say exactly how many people this represented, simply saying the number represented roles not people.

“There is a HR process under way and people whose roles are affected may choose to be redeployed into other roles within Te Whatu Ora,” chief people officer Andrew Slater said in a statement.

The former 20 district health boards functioned as independent entities. This meant, when the health reforms took effect a year ago, more than 270 second-tier leaders were swept up from 29 separate agencies.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Whatu Ora chief people officer Andrew Slater says people affected may be redeployed.

Eliminating these separate pillars of management was touted as one of the likely cost-saving benefits of centralising the health system. Te Whatu Ora has said it wants to finish the restructure process with about 110 second and third-tier leaders.

Apa told the board on Friday: “I want to assure you we have not taken out frontline clinical roles or roles that are part of delivering frontline patient facing care. That's one part of shifting resources from back offices to support [the] frontline.”

The health system is short more than 8000 nurses, doctors and other health professionals – and another 1600 are needed in the next year to fill critical gaps.

Apa acknowledged staff were fatigued and worried about roster gaps. Recruitment and retention was a core focus, as well as giving people options for free healthcare in the community – such as through the community pharmacy minor ailments scheme – before coming to emergency departments, she said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF The Government has outlined "six action areas" to boost the number of nurses and doctors amid an ongoing worker shortage.

More than $75m had been saved at a corporate level, through leveraging the organisation’s size, Apa told the board.

“The finance team has been able to renegotiate contracts, for example insurance ... the last estimate was over $75m in savings.”

This was just from the first year of operation, and there would be more opportunities to find savings, Apa said.