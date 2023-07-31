Covid-19: 3615 new cases reported over the past week, 116 in hospital

There have been more than 2.4 million cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There have been 3615​ new Covid-19 cases reported in Aotearoa over the past week, officials say.

Te Whatu Ora released its latest weekly update, covering the week from July 24, to Sunday, July 30, on Monday afternoon.

The overall number of cases was down slightly on the week prior, when it was 3764​.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases stood at 514,​ down from 535​ last week.

READ MORE:

* Cheat sheet: What is the latest research on Long Covid?

* 'Swine flu' H1N1 one of the main influenza strains circulating in Aotearoa this winter

* What is norovirus, aka the 'cruise ship virus'?



There were 116​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday, down from 119​ last week.

Five​ were in an intensive care unit, the health agency says.

Te Whatu Ora reported 22​ deaths over the past week.

One was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, ten were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Luke Bradford, medical director of the College of GPs, talks to Stuff about winter illnesses, workforce shortages and what New Zealanders can do to help the health sector get through the next few months. Video first published Jun 1 2023.

To date, the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 stands at 3219.

Of the 3615 new cases over the past week, 1781​ were reinfections ​(49.2%)

Of these, 89​ were in people who’d reported having Covid-19 in the preceding 90 days.

​Canterbury continued to report the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, with 538​ in the past seven days.

This was followed by 402​ reported cases in Waitematā (north and west Auckland), and 348​ in Waikato.