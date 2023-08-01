Is there actually less Covid-19 going around at the moment?

There seems to be far fewer cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past couple of months than we saw last winter – what’s going on?

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported at the moment continues to decrease, week-on-week.

In the seven days to Sunday, there were 3615 cases reported. In roughly the same week last year, there were close to 63,000.

It’s a far cry from what New Zealand’s Covid-19 outbreak looked like last winter: July 2022 saw more than 269,120​ cases. Last month, there were about 18,200​.

Have people just become complacent in reporting their results? Or is something else going on?

University of Canterbury Professor and Covid-19 modeller, Michael Plank, said he thought we can be confident this is a “real effect”.

The reported case total could be taken with a “pinch of salt” – as many won’t be being reported, Plank said – there are metrics backing up that “certainly, there is a lot less Covid-19 at the moment”.

For example, Covid-19 hospitalisations are at “pretty much an all-time low” since the arrival of the Omicron variant in late January 2022.

Deaths are “very low”, relative to what we’ve had, and the amount of Covid-19 in wastewater testing was also very low, Plank said – about the lowest since February 2022.

These point to the conclusion that the amount of virus spreading in our communities at the moment does appear to be low, or at least much lower than we saw last winter.

However, hundreds of people continue to report having Covid-19 every day.

So, why is the picture so different to last winter?

“We’re in such a different position now compared to this time last year, and the biggest reason is immunity.”

Supplied Professor Michael Plank said the main factor in why there’s less Covid-19 compared to this time last year is immunity, after 2022 saw really significant amounts of transmission.

Plank said when Omicron arrived in Aotearoa last year, the number of people who’d been infected with Covid-19 was a lot lower.

For context, when authorities announced the first cases of Omicron in January 2022, there had been 15,575​ cases in New Zealand over the preceding two years.

This number now stands at 2.43 million​.

“The fact that a lot more people have had Covid now, [and a] lot fewer who haven’t had the virus yet makes it a lot harder for the virus to spread,” Plank said.

This also meant it’s a “bit harder for the virus to evolve to gain a big advantage”.

The other big factor is what’s happening with variants, he said.

Last winter, there was a big wave of Covid-19 off the back of the BA.5 variant.

Although there’s been a procession of Omicron variants since then, “none [have been] anywhere near as dramatic as that was”, Plank said.

The most recent genomics report by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) showed a mix of variants circulating in Aotearoa at present.

While some of these grow faster than others, Plank said there’s nothing in the mix right now that looks like it’s going to be able to cause a significant wave.

That’s not to say that can’t happen, though.

“There’s still the possibility we get a significant new variant in the future, I don’t think we can rule that out,” he said.

Waning immunity mean there’s “no doubt we will see future waves”, Plank said.

“But hopefully these will trend toward smaller, less severe waves in the future.”

Health officials continue to encourage people to report positive or negative rapid antigen test results, and RATs were still freely available to collect from a range of locations, including some pharmacies.