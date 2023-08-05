Why it will take Te Whatu Ora longer to treat bad hips, knees and backs

David Garlick bounced around the public system for almost two years before his referral for orthopaedic surgery was declined. He is now fundraising for private care.

In November, David Garlick will undergo a surgery to ‘scrape out’ his hip joint and regraft a bone, but he has been forced to crowd-fund his care to the tune of $30,000.

Garlick, 25, has a condition which causes excess bone to grow on the top of his femur. “Instead of having that nice smooth movement in the socket it’s like, grinding.”

But after bouncing around the orthopaedic service in Wellington for almost two years, he was declined last month – a letter saying the surgery is “currently unable to be offered through Wellington Regional Hospital”.

“It’s been a waste of my time, their time, everyone’s time,” Garlick said.

He is one of an untold number of patients needing orthopaedic care and living in pain who cannot be treated in the public system.

For the 14,209 orthopaedic patients who are accepted into the system, more than half have waited longer than four months for planned treatment, Te Whatu Ora confirmed.

This week Te Whatu Ora and Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said it was tackling long waits for surgeries, it has deliberately carved out orthopaedic patients.

The aim is to have all patients who have waited longer than two years treated or scheduled for treatment by the end of September, no matter the condition.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post David Garlick, 25 (right) and CJ Pearce, 22 (left) say it took almost two years of appointments before they were finally told David's hip condition could not be treated in the public system.

It wants those who have waited longer than a year treated by the end of December, except for orthopaedic patients.

As of June 30, a total of 1662 orthopaedic patients had waited longer than a year for treatment. Te Whatu Ora has given itself until June next year to have these patients scheduled, if not treated.

“It was the biggest problem, it’s taking longer,” said Dr Andrew Connolly, chairperson of Te Whatu Ora’s planned care taskforce.

This was because waiting lists were already long before Covid-19 hit, then the pandemic made them longer as emergencies and urgent care took priority, he said.

“When you have say reduced staffing, we had to make hard calls on you know, cancer surgery needed to be done, cardiac surgery needed doing, that sort of jazz.

SUPPLIED Andrew Connolly, chairperson of Te Whatu Ora’s planned care taskforce says orthopaedics waitlists are the biggest problem for hospitals and will take longer to fix.

Some patient will undergo another assessment to see whether their condition had changed: “they haven't developed diabetes or blood pressures or whatever,” Connolly said.

A conscious effort to schedule patients who had been waiting the longest – some up to three years – was a sign the system was vastly improving, Connolly said.

