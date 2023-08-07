Last minute pay offer sees nurses strike canned

A strike that was scheduled to go for 24 hours from Wednesday at 7am is no longer happening. (File photo)

A nationwide nurses’ strike that was due to go ahead on Wednesday is off the cards now after nurses and midwives accepted a collective pay offer.

About 1000 patients were expected to have procedures deferred or rescheduled as a result of a 24-hour strike nurses and midwives employed by Te Whatu Ora – about 35,000 staff.

The proposed strike had seen Te Whatu Ora call for help from volunteers to help keep Hawke’s Bay hospitals running.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said nurses would get another pay bump, following a historic pay equity deal agreed last week.

“Under this latest deal senior nurses will now earn between $114,025 and $162,802 a year, plus penal rates, and registered nurses between $75,773 and $106,739, plus penal rates,” Verrall said.

“Senior midwives who are NZNO members will be on full-time base salaries of $104,622-$153,180 and registered midwives on $79,261-$103,535. Overtime and penal rates for working unsocial hours will be additional.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Dr Ayesha Verrall says the top of the registered nurse pay scale has risen 60% since 2017. (File photo)

It means the top of the registered nurse pay scale has risen by 60% in just six years, Verrall said.

However, NZ Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter said the result of the vote was close, showing a “serious level of concern and discontent” remained amongst members.

"Many members see the offer as not helping address the shortage of nurses that is severely impacting on the quality of care they can provide for their unwell patients. It is pretty light on important issues such as health and safety at work and minimum staff to patient ratios.

"It doesn’t provide a wage rise that meets the cost of living either."

Christel Yardley/Stuff NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter says many members see the offer as not helping address nurse shortages.

Goulter said these issues would be at the heart of the union’s case when bargaining for the next collective agreement, which will begin early next year.

Midwives represented by NZNO and the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service are yet to resolve their pay equity claim.

Verrall said the collective offer includes a further commitment to safe staffing that will result in a range of improved health and safety measures.

“The Government is working at pace to recruit and train more nurses to fill current shortages.

“The rates we pay our nurses in this country is crucial to keeping them in our health system. Another priority is the wellbeing of our health workforce and reaching agreement on these measures addresses many of the issues and concerns raised by the NZNO during negotiations.

The agreement includes: