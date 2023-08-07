Last minute pay offer sees nurses strike canned, but 'discontent' remains

A strike that was scheduled to go for 24 hours from Wednesday at 7am is no longer happening. (File photo)

A major collective pay offer means a nationwide nurses’ strike has been called off, but only just.

A 24-hour strike involving about 35,000 nurses and midwives employed by Te Whatu Ora had been due to begin on Wednesday, impacting procedures for about 1000 patients.

But union members accepted a last minute offer from Te Whatu Ora, which will see nurses will get another pay bump, following a historic pay equity deal worth $4 billion, agreed last week.

However, NZ Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter said the result of the vote was close, showing a “serious level of concern and discontent” remained amongst members.

Christel Yardley/Stuff NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter says many members believe the offer won’t help solve nurse shortages.

"Many members see the offer as not helping address the shortage of nurses that is severely impacting on the quality of care they can provide for their unwell patients. It is pretty light on important issues such as health and safety at work and minimum staff to patient ratios.

"It doesn’t provide a wage rise that meets the cost of living either."

Goulter said these issues would be at the heart of the union’s case when bargaining for the next collective agreement, which will begin early next year.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference, Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Government's aspiration was that the health system was “sustainably staffed” and that “New Zealanders can access excellent planned and urgent care when they need it.

“And I look forward to working with all healthcare workers to achieve that.”

The cost of the collective agreement deal was still being calculated but was within Te Whatu Ora’s budget, Verrall said.

“This new settlement of the collective agreement was from within Te Whatu Ora baselines, so can be afforded.”

A contingency for last week’s pay equity had already been set aside in the Government’s budget, Verrall said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Dr Ayesha Verrall says the top of the registered nurse pay scale has risen 60% since 2017. (File photo)

Verrall said the latest deal would see senior nurses earn between $114,025 and $162,802 a year, plus penal rates and registered nurses between $75,773 and $106,739, plus penal rates.

“Senior midwives who are NZNO members will be on full-time base salaries of $104,622-$153,180 and registered midwives on $79,261-$103,535. Overtime and penal rates for working unsocial hours will be additional,” Verrall said.

It means the top of the registered nurse pay scale has risen by 60% in just six years, Verrall said.

Midwives are yet to resolve a pay equity claim.

The agreement includes: