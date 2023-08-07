Reported Covid-19 cases up by almost 30% in the past week, to 4645 in total

Health New Zealand is reporting 4645 new cases of Covid-19 over the past week, up from 3615 reported last Monday.

This is up more than 1000 from the 3615 cases reported by Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) last Monday over the week prior – a rise of just under 30%.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 659, up 28% from the 514 reported this time last week; so too was the average number of rapid antigen test results uploaded.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 160​ people in hospital with Covid-19 – five​ of whom were in an intensive care unit.

This was also up on last week, when 116​ people were in hospital with Covid.

In its weekly update, Te Whatu Ora has reported two different numbers for deaths in the past week, both 22 and 25. The organisation has been contacted for clarification.

The number of total deaths attributed to Covid-19 now stands at 3229​, it said.

Of the 4645 cases reported during the week, 2304​ (49.6%)​ were reinfections – of these, 91​ were in people who reported having Covid-19 in the previous 90 days.

Cases had been trending down in recent weeks, an effect Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank last week said we can be confident is a “real effect”, by looking at a number of metrics.

Speaking to Stuff last Tuesday, Plank said Covid-19 hospitalisations had been at “pretty much an all-time low” since the arrival of the Omicron variant in late January 2022.

Deaths were “very low”, relative to what we’ve had, and the amount of Covid-19 in wastewater testing was also very low, Plank said at the time – about the lowest since February 2022.

The most recent genomics surveillance report released by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), released on Friday, showed the number of reported cases “consistently decreased” during the reporting period.

As the total number of cases recorded decreased, the XBC variant had “proportionally increased”, the report stated.

The World Health Organisation had recently labelled the EG.5 (XBB)​ sublineage as a “variant under monitoring”.

EG.5 is being found in New Zealand, and is “gradually increasing”, but “not at a rate that would cause a substantial surge in new cases”, ESR stated.

XBB remains the most prevalent variant detected in wastewater, found in 40%-63% of samples, while XBC is “on the rise” – estimated to be present in 10%-25% of samples, it said.