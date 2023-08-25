Woman in remission at 27 says stage 4 cancer made her a more 'positive person'

Jess Thompson, 27, says it’s easy to not prioritise your health – particularly when you’re young and feel otherwise healthy – but hopes others learn to trust their gut, and push for answers if something feels wrong.

For months, Jess Thompson endured “debilitating” pain, where it felt like her intestines were twisting inside of her.

Then aged 26, she thought it might be a gastro bug, or perhaps a gluten intolerance. Learning in March 2022 that she had stage 4 bowel cancer, the diagnosis was an utter shock.

Thompson, from Waiuku, south of Auckland, was working in real estate, living alone, and enjoying life, when in November 2021 she started suffering sudden, severe stomach cramps.

The intense pain would come and go, coupled with bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea which sent Thompson to urgent care, and her GP.

In March 2022, her symptoms got so bad, that – worried she may pass out without anyone there –Thompson phoned an ambulance, and was rushed to Auckland City Hospital.

“That was the beginning, but... I was so young, no-one wanted to assume the worst.”

A flurry of scans and investigations followed, before a CT scan picked up what looked like a stricture (a build-up of scar tissue due to chronic inflammation) in her bowel.

Sent for a colonoscopy, Thompson wasn’t thinking of cancer: “I didn’t think anything that sinister was going on”.

SUPPLIED Thompson undergoing chemotherapy treatment late last year.

During the procedure, where a camera is used to examine the lining of the bowel, they found a 2cm tumour in her colon.

A biopsy confirmed it was bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer is the second-highest cause of cancer death in Aotearoa: about 1200​ Kiwis die of bowel cancer annually, as many as breast and prostate cancers combined.

One in 10 of those diagnosed are under the age of 50.

The tumour was so large, it was causing a partial block, she said. Thompson required a hemicolectomy the following week, to remove half her large intestine.

During surgery, doctors found another cancerous lump in fatty tissue far from the intestine, and in two lymph nodes, she said.

She counts herself “very lucky it hadn’t spread further”.

A month after surgery, Thompson started nine rounds of chemotherapy.

Thompson does not have immediate family in New Zealand: Her father lives in Brisbane, her older brother in Perth, and her mum died in a car crash when Thompson was 15.

She said the Cancer Society, alongside close friends and her former partner, helped fill that gap.

They provided a psychologist, and a nurse who called weekly to check in, discuss side effects, and answer any questions when she was feeling scared or “overwhelmed”.

When chemo side effects worsened, they referred Thompson to Dove Hospice, where she received Reiki, reflexology and other rehabilitative services.

“It was amazing to have that to rely on.”

“The support network they provide is really invaluable. Especially in my situation where you don’t have a lot of support around you, it’s super important to have people who can understand and relate.”

In January, Thompson, now 27, had her first scan since finishing treatment – which was clear.

She said she is considered in remission, with no evidence of disease.

Medical oncologist and professor of cancer medicine, Chris Jackson, said people with stage 4 bowel cancer may go into remission from surgery.

About one in five will have a period of remission, and some patients with stage 4 bowel cancer can be cured with surgery, Jackson, who has a special interest in gastrointestinal cancers, said.

“It’s a minority, but one worth fighting for.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Manurewa bowel cancer survivor Ben Cullen is calling for people to take part in cancer screening, after he had a tumour detected and surgically removed.

Remission from treatment alone is much rarer in this instance, he said.

Thompson has since started a new job, and is flatting with friends. She’ll have yearly scans to monitor her condition.

She said it’s very easy to not prioritise your own health and wellbeing – something cancer changed her perspective on. Ultimately, it has “made me a more positive person”, she says.

Thompson encouraged people to always trust their gut, listen to their bodies, and push for answers if they feel something isn’t right.

Every day, 71​ Kiwis are diagnosed with cancer.

Friday, August 25 is Daffodil Day, the Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser.

Annually, the Cancer Society drives patients more than 1,000,000 kilometres​; facilitates 50,000+​ nights’ worth of accommodation, and receives more than 9600​ calls to the 0800 CANCER support line.

As well as providing support services including counselling, transport and accommodation to individuals and their whānau, the Cancer Society says it is the largest private funder of cancer research in Aotearoa, spending $5.2m​ annually.