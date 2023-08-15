Bread-making flour now fortified with folic acid to protect babies from birth defects

From Monday, all non-organic wheat flour for bread-making sold and processed in Aotearoa must be fortified with the B-vitamin folic acid.

The move to fortify some flour with folic acid will “quite literally save lives”, food safety officials say.

From Monday, August 14, the Government requires all non-organic bread-making wheat flour processed or sold in New Zealand to be fortified with folic acid.

It’s been a long time coming: it was announced in July 2021, and aligns us with more than 80 countries, including Australia, Canada and the United States.

So, what’s changing, and why?

What’s folic acid?

Folate is an essential B vitamin (B9), found naturally in leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, wholemeal bread, yeast, liver, and legumes.

Folic acid refers to the synthetic form of folate, which is used in dietary supplements and fortified foods and beverages.

Why is it important?

Folate is important in cell growth and reproduction, and is “essential” for the healthy development of babies early in pregnancy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Ayesha Verrall announces mandate to add folic acid to bread-making flour to protect babies. (Video first published in July 2021)

Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Hariette Carr​, said consuming folic acid just before conception, and early in pregnancy is “vital” to protecting babies from the risk of major birth defects.

In 1999, research found that a daily dose of 400 µg (microgram) of folic acid alone resulted in a reduction in neural tube defect risk, when taken at least one month before conception and for 12 weeks after conceiving.

What are neural tube defects?

Neural tube defects are major birth defects where the brain, spinal cord, or the covering of these organs has not developed properly.

Spina bifida and anencephaly are most common.

Spina bifida is the failure of the spine to close properly during the first month of pregnancy.

Children with spina bifida can have varying degrees of lower limb paralysis. It can also cause bowel and bladder problems.

SUPPLIED Consuming folic acid just before conception and early on during pregnancy is vital to protect babies from the risk of major birth defects such as spina bifida, health officials say.

Babies born with anencephaly have underdeveloped brains and incomplete skulls. Most do not survive more than a few hours.

New Zealand has a higher rate of neural tube defects than comparable countries, with Māori pēpi overrepresented in statistics.

Between 2011-15, the estimated prevalence of neural tube defects was 10.6 per 10,000 total births (live births, foetal deaths and terminated pregnancies).

Why flour?

The Ministry of Health recommends those planning a pregnancy take folic acid daily for at least four weeks prior to conception and 12 weeks after conceiving, to reduce the risk of neural tube defects.

However, just over half of all pregnancies in Aotearoa are unplanned.

This means that a “significant number” of people who can get pregnant do not take folic acid supplementation during this “critical” period.

“Fortification of food is therefore the only other approach that reaches such a large group of women,” Te Whatu Ora says.

Massey University senior lecturer in nutrition science, Dr Louise Brough​, told Science Media Centre that by the time many realise they are pregnant, the time to take folic acid supplements has passed.

Adequate folate intake in pregnancy is also a health equity issue, she said, as Māori, Pasifika, young mothers, and those on lower incomes are less likely to take folic acid supplements.

Bakers in New Zealand have been fortifying bread with folic acid under a voluntary scheme for about 10 years, and at present, about 40% of packaged bread in supermarkets is already fortified, New Zealand Food Safety deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Other foods, such as breakfast cereals, fruit and vegetable juices, milk alternatives, and certain food drinks (liquid meal supplements) may also contain added folic acid.

SUPPLIED/Stuff This week, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said mandatory fortification of non-organic bread-making wheat flour would ‘save lives’.

Moving to mandatory fortification “will result in greater public health benefits” and would “quite literally save lives”, Arbuckle said.

Carr said introducing mandatory fortification to non-organic bread making flour will ensure people of child-bearing age are “well-supported to increase their folic acid consumption”, as bread is a staple eaten by most of the population.

In 2017​, the Ministry of Health commissioned a review of the health benefits and risks of folic acid fortification of food, involving a literature review and analysis of available scientific evidence.

It found “compelling” evidence that mandatory folic acid fortification was associated with lower rates of neural tube defects, and that taking folic acid supplements at the recommended doses in pregnancy had no adverse effects on pregnancy outcome or the child’s health.

SUPPLIED The United States and Canada have had mandatory fortification with folic acid since 1998, Chile introduced fortification of flour in 2000, and Australia in non-organic bread-making wheat flour in 2009, Te Whatu Ora says.

No evidence was found to link folic acid supplements or fortification to increased risks of neurological/cognitive decline, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease; nor was there evidence that unmetabolised folic acid is harmful, Te Whatu Ora says.

Dr Kathryn Bradbury​, senior research fellow at the University of Auckland, said the discovery that folic acid prevents spina bifida and other neural tube defects is “probably the greatest nutrition science breakthrough of the past 40 years​”.

“Adding folic acid to all bread-making flour levels the playing field and allows all women who could become pregnant to increase their intake of folic acid and reduce their risk of having a pregnancy affected by a neural tube defect,” Bradbury told the Science Media Centre.

Australia introduced mandatory fortification in 2009.

Since, neural tube defects have fallen 14% overall, and 74% in Indigenous women.​

Organic bread, bread or flour made from other grains, and wheat flour not specifically for bread-making (such as for biscuits, cakes, pastry, and pizzas) do not need to be fortified under the move.