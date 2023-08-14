'Significant technical error' in stoma surgery led to man's two-month ICU stay

The health watchdog has found that an error in colostomy surgery breached the patients’ rights code.

A partially tetraplegic man spent 66 days in an intensive care unit after a surgeon “mistakenly” formed a stoma at the wrong end of his bowel, leading to a bowel obstruction.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell found a consultant surgeon in breach of the patients’ rights code for not providing a patient services with reasonable care and skill.

In 2020​, the man sustained a spinal fracture, and became partially tetraplegic (a form of paralysis affecting both the arms and legs), and had difficulties with his bowel care.

On December 16, 2020​, a surgeon at a private hospital performed a laparoscopic end colostomy procedure – the surgical formation of an artificial anus, by connecting the colon to an opening in the abdominal wall.

The end of the bowel is called a stoma. A pouch is placed over the stoma to collect waste products that usually pass through the colon and out of the body, through the rectum and anus.

But during the operation, the surgeon mistakenly formed the stoma at the wrong end of the bowel, the report stated.

A wrong end colostomy occurs when the segment of the bowel used to form the stoma is not identified accurately, and the faecal matter is retained in the bowel rather than being collected in the bag outside the abdomen.

The next day, December 17​, a nurse in the morning documented that the man had faecal matter in his colostomy bag, the doctor noted: “Stoma working.”

That afternoon, the nurse recorded the man had active bowel sounds, and the stoma remained active.

That day, the man’s wife visited, and noticed he had hiccups.

The next morning, on December 18​, documented that there was “consistent brown liquid” in the colostomy bag, but “not enough to measure”.

The doctor noted the man’s stoma was draining nicely, and that he could be discharged from hospital if he passed a stoma nurse assessment – which he did.

But the following day, the man was admitted to the surgical ward at a public hospital with hiccups, nausea and a distended abdomen.

SUPPLIED In her report, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said the surgeon mistakenly formed the stoma (end of the bowel) at the wrong end; leading to a bowel obstruction, requiring additional hospital care and treatment.

A CT scan indicated that the “wrong end of [the] sigmoid [had been] brought to [the] skin”, and that there was a small and large bowel obstruction.

Soon after, an attempt to insert a nasogastric tube was unsuccessful, and the man vomited and aspirated, leading to cardiorespiratory arrest.

He required 66 days of treatment in the intensive care unit.

According to the independent advisor consulted during the HDC’s investigation, the formation of an end colostomy in patients with bowel dysfunction after spinal injury is a well-recognised procedure, and wrong-end stoma formation is a “significant technical error”, the health watchdog stated.

It is a rare event, occurring in fewer than 1% of procedures, the report stated.

The doctor said he had never experienced this complication previously or since, and the report noted it did appear to have been a “genuine mistake, despite attempts to check orientation”.

The surgeon had provided the man and his family a written apology.

He had also taken a “number” of actions to improve his practice, including converting to open surgery rather than laparascopic surgery, if there is any doubt about the correct end of the colon being made into a stoma, and “remaining vigilant for the possibility” of wrong end colostomy, among others, Caldwell said.

The private hospital also made several changes to practice.