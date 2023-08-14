Covid-19: Number of reported cases increases for second week, totalling 5372

For the second week in a row, reported cases of Covid-19 are up on the week before.

There were 5372​ new cases of Covid-19 reported over the past week, officials say, an increase of 15% from the week prior.

It is the second week in a row where reported Covid-19 cases have increased. Last Monday, 4645​ cases were announced: an increase of just under 30% from the week before, when 3615 cases were reported.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 763​, up from 659 last week.

There were 171​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday, four​ of whom were in an intensive care unit.

This is also up from the same time last week, when 160 people were in hospital with the virus, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) data showed.

The rolling-average number of rapid antigen test results was also up on the week before.

STUFF Nurse Sue French gives a demonstration of how to perform a rapid antigen test at home.

Te Whatu Ora reported 22​ deaths.

Two people who died were in their 30s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

In the past week, the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 increased by 20​: 14​ where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death, and six​ for whom it was a contributory factor.

In the past seven days, the number of deaths determined not to be caused by Covid-19 was nine​, while the number of deaths where the cause was not yet available decreased by seven.​

To date, there have been 3249 total deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the 5372 new cases reported, 50.9%​ were reinfections (2736​), and 101​ were in people who’d reported having Covid-19 in the 90 days prior.

Canterbury continued to have the highest number of reported weekly Covid-19 cases, with 784 in the past week.

This was followed by 688 cases reported in Waitematā (north and west Auckland).