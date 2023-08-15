Pharmac moves to alleviate oestradiol patch shortage

An end to a nationwide shortage of hormone therapy patches could be in sight as Pharmac looks at funding more oestradiol treatments.

For years, there have been shortages of the patches, which are used by tens of thousands of people in Aotearoa to treat menopause symptoms such as hot flushes, joint aches, mood swings and brain fog.

Pharmac’s chief medical officer Dr David Hughes confirmed the drug-buying agency on Tuesday issued a future procurement opportunity for oestradiol transdermal products.

“This is an early stage in government procurement processes which signals to suppliers that we are getting closer to considering funding more products.”

Hughes said Pharmac realised the shortage of oestradiol patches had caused stress and frustration for New Zealanders over the past few years, but demand here and globally for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) had continued to exceed the available supply.

Suppliers reported extraordinary increases in demand for oestradiol patches, he said.

“We understand that people have had to switch to alternative brands and have taken the time to seek out whatever they could access which is frustrating and distressing.”

Hughes said funding decisions would be subject to future bids received from suppliers and available budget.

“We are considering this competitive process as we have heard from our clinical advisors and clinicians that a gel product could be a suitable alternative alongside oestradiol patches,” Hughes said.

RNZ Some believe menopause is the only thing holding women in their 50s back from living the best days of their lives.

“To date we have not received any funding applications for these, nor have suppliers applied to Medsafe for approved use in Aotearoa New Zealand. We will be working closely with both of these parties throughout this process.

“At this stage, we have also included the oestradiol patches in our draft 2023/24 annual invitation to tender, but we want to hear from suppliers now if there are other ways, they’d be interested in working with us for this process.”

In January, a petition on change.org to get Pharmac to approve and fund transdermal estrogen gels in New Zealand gained more than 1000 signatures in its first week.