'Anger, frustration and love': Mums, rangatahi unite in call for stronger vaping laws

Christchurch mother Anna Stewart found out that her son was buying vapes at a dairy even though he was underage.

By the time Anna Stewart discovered her 15-year-old son’s vape, he had been using it for a year.

“It wasn’t until he started stealing from us that we really figured out something was going wrong,” Stewart said.

The Christchurch woman, now a member of Vape Free Kids NZ, was among dozens of mothers, rangatahi young people and educators huddled on Parliament steps on a sodden Wellington afternoon to present two petitions calling for stronger regulations to protect young people from vaping.

The petitions, launched in March and April, call for a ban the sale of vaping products in non-vape store premises like dairies, supermarkets and service stations, as well as stricter regulations on specialist vape retailers (SVRs) to restrict their density and location.

While the latest round of regulations prevents new SVRs opening near schools, they have no implications for existing SVRs, some of which are beside high schools and kura.

The more than 13,000 signatories to the petitions want this to change.

In 2017, The Hashtags, a group of rangatahi from Wainuiomata, pleaded with the Māori Affairs Select Committee and the Health Select Committee to protect them from the harm caused by vaping products.

On Parliament steps on Wednesday, they reinforced that call.

Fanua Rimini, a 16-year-old student from Lower Hutt’s Sacred Heart College, was motivated to join the kaupapa after seeing so many rangatahi vaping “and it becoming so normalised”.

“It will probably kill us later in life ... there’s no benefit to it,” Rimini said. She was flanked by fellow 16-year-old student Riana Leafa-Paki, with the pair presenting The Hashtags’ petition together.

Dr Tracey McLellan​, Health Select Committee chairperson, received the petitions, which will go through the committee, which “will come up with ideas”.

McLellan said the statistics around youth vaping were alarming. “I think any person in New Zealand would think that is too high and we do really need to focus on that.”

Asked if this was acceptable, McLellan, also a Labour MP, said that would be considered in future iterations of vaping rules.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Riana Leafa-Paki, left and Fanua Rimini, from The Hashtags group, presenting their petition calling for greater restrictions on vape retailers.

She would not answer questions on whether Labour intended to announce any vaping policies ahead of the election. Vaping was intended as a smoking cessation tool, she said.

“To a large extent that's been really successful, but how successful is something if the ... unintended consequence of that is harm to others? It is a balancing act. And I know that there's a lot of people around in Government and [the] ministry, who are really putting a lot of effort into reaching the right balance.”

More than one quarter of New Zealand teenagers were regularly vaping, a large-scale 2021 study by the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation found.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff More than one quarter of New Zealand teenagers were regularly vaping, a large-scale 2021 study by the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation found. (File photo)

Mum Charlie Christie said she began the Vape Free Kids NZ petition a few months ago out of “anger, frustration and love”.

”My own son who is so talented in many areas has fallen victim to the flavours of these products and has given away all his dreams to them,” Christie said.

Local principal and Life Education Trust board member Nigel Frater said it was time for a serious look at regulations to protect children – some of whom were picking up vapes while still at primary school level.

“I spoke to several [primary school] principals this week who have kids finding the vapes on school grounds and picking them up and trying to use them. Kids [are] taking them to school and passing them around their mates at primary school level.”

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Anna Stewart from Vape Free Kids speaking at the petition handover.

Anna Stewart also wanted stronger regulation, such as more enforcement officers and bigger fines, to stop stores from being able to sell to children so easily.

Stewart said when she reported the store supplying the vapes to underage people, it amounted to nothing. “The health officer told me she was the only officer who looked after the whole of Canterbury so there wasn’t much she could do.

“We've got dairies in Christchurch that are bragging about selling to kids because the fine’s only $500. They’re making so much money from it, it doesn’t matter.”