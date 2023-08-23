Health boss recommends 'pause' on surgical mesh for stress urinary incontinence

Surgical mesh victim Jordene Kyne finds herself in a neverending battle to repair damage caused to her by surgical mesh. (First published November 2019)

New Zealand’s top health official has recommended a ”pause” on the use of pelvic surgical mesh for stress urinary incontinence – a long called-for move.

Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati has supported a time-limited pause on its use, effective from Wednesday.

Surgical mesh is a net-like fabric or tape used to help repair weakened bodily structures.

ACC accepted more than 400 claims linked to its use in the past five years, Stuff can reveal.

The Surgical Mesh Roundtable, an oversight and monitoring group chaired by the Ministry of Health, had been investigating a possible pause since earlier in 2023.

And In June, Parliament’s Health Committee recommended the ministry investigate a pause, after it considered the petition of mesh-injured woman Sally Walker. ​

Rosa Woods/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati.

Sarfati said she decided to support a pause to allow steps to be put in place “to reduce the harms linked to the procedure as much as possible”.

These steps are:

providing tailored training and certification for surgeons performing the procedure

establishing a registry of all public and private patients who could benefit from it

reviewing patients and the decision to carry out the procedure at multidisciplinary meetings (which include a range of experts)

and using a structured and guided informed consent process for patients.

The pause only affects mesh tapes used for stress urinary incontinence: unintentional loss of urine due to physical movement putting pressure on the bladder.

Sarfati said no surgery is without risk, and it was important to note the procedure had “changed the lives of many people for the better”.

“However, we recognise it has caused ongoing pain and lessened the quality of life for some people, and we therefore need to act to minimise these outcomes.”

UNSPLASH Te Whatu Ora says surgical mesh is a worldwide issue and has caused avoidable harm to hundreds of thousands, and possibly millions of people. Opinions in the medical industry are contentious and divided and use of mesh continues today around the world, it says.

Sarfati acknowledged the process had been “slow at times”, and that “potentially added to the frustrations of those who have suffered harm from surgical mesh”.

Recognising the length of time to put these measures in place had been a “significant factor” behind the decision to put the time-limited pause in place, she said.

The procedure has not been banned. There may be exceptions, and the procedure may be carried out during the pause if a multidisciplinary team agrees there is “no viable alternative”.

Any use would happen only after “extensive” consultation and review, she said.

Sarfati acknowledged that the pause may cause “additional uncertainty” for patients awaiting treatment, and concern for those who recently had it.

“However, we need to make sure that patients are given treatment that appropriately limits the risk of harm for as many people as possible, and we believe this move will help us achieve that.”

The ministry’s advice has no legal weight, but is supported by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) and the Medical Council, it said.

Unsplash The Surgical Mesh Roundtable would retain oversight on the progress, and provide advice to the Ministry of Health at the point a pause can be lifted, the ministry said.

The roundtable group would provide advice as to when the pause could be lifted.

RANZCOG’s Dr Sue Fleming​ said it acknowledged the pain and distress suffered by Kiwi women who have experienced complications arising from pelvic mesh implants, and had advised members to comply with the director-general’s recommendations.

Fleming said the college would work to ensure credentialing of all surgeons in this space, and that training and mentoring pathways are put in place as quickly as possible, “to see the pause lifted, so women can again have the full range of treatment options for stress urinary incontinence available to them”.

Fleming said stress urinary incontinence can have a significant impact on quality of life, and urged anyone experiencing worrying symptoms to seek help.

In the five years to June 30, ACC accepted 985 claims related to surgical mesh, according to information released under the Official Information Act.

Of these, 300 were linked to stress urinary incontinence and 130 were combined for both stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP).

It declined a further 28 claims for SUI, and 12 for combined POP/SUI.

ACC payments for all surgical mesh injuries jumped from $500,000 in 2017 to $5.1m by 2021, according to the Auckland Women's Health Council.