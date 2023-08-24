Pharmac switches to cheaper breast cancer drug, but says no to extra treatments

Pharmac is transitioning to from Herceptin to Herzuma, releasing funds it says will enable it to provide more treatment options for New Zealanders.

A cancer drug swap will mean more people will have access to the medicine, but some cancer advocates say others are being denied a chance at more time.

On Wednesday, Pharmac announced it is switching to Herzuma (a trastuzumab biosimilar) from Herceptin​ – currently funded for people with metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer.

By funding Herzuma​ instead, Pharmac is able to widen access to trastuzumab for those with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric, gastro-oesophageal junction and oesophageal cancer – previously, there was no targeted treatment for these types.

Annually, this would give about 130​ people “a longer life, and a better quality of life”, Pharmac’s pharmaceuticals director Geraldine MacGibbon​ said.

However, the Breast Cancer Foundation says Pharmac missed a “golden opportunity” to allow more Kiwis access to the drug, which would have brought Aotearoa in line with the rest of the world, and removed a disparity affecting Māori and Pasifika.

In June, when Pharmac consulted on the potential drug switch, it said biologics – such as Herceptin – are among the most expensive medicines it funds.

Trastuzumab was among its top five gross medicines costs in 2021 and 2022, and using Herzuma instead would release “significant funds” for Pharmac to invest in other medicines, it said at the time.

Adele Gautier says the Breast Cancer Foundation is urging Pharmac to reconsider not allowing trastuzumab to be used for retreatment at the 'earliest opportunity'.

In response, the Breast Cancer Foundation – which supported the introduction of a biosimilar – also called for trastuzumab to be made available for retreatment, meaning women with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer could keep taking the drug even after their condition worsens.

HER2-positive breast cancers tend to be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer.

Adele Gautier​, Breast Cancer Foundation research and strategic programmes manager, said Kiwi wāhine only get one more shot at a funded anti-HER2 treatment when their first one stops working.

This was “grossly out of line with international practice, where it’s common to have up to 10 treatments, including multiple courses of trastuzumab”.

The restriction disproportionately affected Māori and Pasifika, who were more likely to be diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, but less likely to have privately funded drugs, she said.

In June, Gautier said it’s common practice overseas for advanced breast cancer patients to reuse a previous treatment after their cancer worsens.

“Kiwis with [advanced breast cancer] have lower survival rates and fewer treatment options than patients in other countries, so we should be doing all that we can to change this,” she said at the time.

Given Herzuma is a “much cheaper alternative” to Herceptin, Gautier said it was a “real shame” Pharmac hadn’t taken advantage of the cost-saving to allow patients to retry trastuzumab after their cancer spreads or grows.

“Instead, Pharmac is denying women another chance at more time – which we know patients with incurable breast cancer are desperate to have,” she said.

MacGibbon said Pharmac understood people from the breast cancer community would have liked the agency to widen access to trastuzumab for retreatment.

Clinical advisors from the Cancer Treatment Advisory Committee reconsidered evidence about the use of trastuzumab in people with later stage progression at its January 2023 meeting and, based on this review did not recommend that the application be funded, MacGibbon said.

It has received further information related to the use of trastuzumab following disease progression, which it intends to take back to CTAC for reconsideration in October.

“Following this, if we receive a positive recommendation, we will look to assess and rank this as an option for investment and consider whether it could be funded within our fixed budget.”

MacGibbon said, as Pharmac's budget is limited, “we have to make difficult decisions about which treatments are funded”.