A new highly mutated Covid-19 variant, BA.2.86, has scientists on alert

The World Health Organisation has designated a new Covid-19 variant, BA.2.86, one ‘under monitoring’, and work is underway to work other whether it will be of concern.

A new Covid-19 subvariant, touted by a Kiwi expert as the most “dramatic” change in the Omicron lineage to date, has scientists on alert overseas.

The World Health Organisation has designated BA.2.86 as a ‘variant under monitoring’ due to it having a large number of mutations.

It’s cropping up hot on the heels of Aotearoa removing the requirement for Covid-positive cases to isolate, and mandatory mask-wearing in healthcare facilities – so what do the experts make of it?

University of Otago evolutionary virologist, Dr Jemma Geoghegan​ said it reminds her a lot of when Omicron first emerged: “It was different from anything before”.

“That is the really concerning thing,” and why scientists are taking note of BA.2.86, she said.

According to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been nine​ variant sequences of BA.2.86 reported globally, as of August 23: in Denmark (3)​; South Africa (2)​; Israel (1)​; United States (2) and United Kingdom (1)​.

The Institute for Environmental Science and Research (ESR) confirmed that, as of midday Friday, no cases of BA.2.86 have been identified from sequences in Aotearoa.

Supplied Evolutionary virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan says BA.2.86 appears to be the most ‘dramatic’ change to the Omicron lineage to date – however, it’s still too soon to know what this means for transmission, or severity of illness.

BA.2.86 is still related to Omicron – an offshoot from BA.2, which caused New Zealand’s first large wave in early 2022, Geoghegan said.

However, it has 34​ mutations on the spike protein from its closest ancestor.

“This seems to be the most dramatic sort of change we’ve had in the Omicron lineage.”

While it still has the Omicron “backbone”, the “sheer number [of mutations] is quite alarming”.

We don’t yet know much about what these mutations mean in-and-of-themselves, but “it’s the high number that’s initially really concerning”, Geoghegan said.

The CDC says, based on what it knows as of August 23, it is too soon to know whether BA.2.86 might cause more severe illness compared with previous variants.

Likewise, with only nine sequences detected, it is “too soon” to know how transmissible it is, it says.

The CDC reports the number of genetic differences is roughly of the same magnitude seen between the initial Omicron variant (BA.1) and previous variants, such as Delta.

This large number of mutations “raises concerns of greater escape from existing immunity” from vaccination and previous infection – however, it is too soon to know the real-world impacts, it said.

Geoghegan said none of the cases detected so far were genomically linked, suggesting it’s likely “more widespread” than we realise.

That it is on multiple continents already suggested there may be an advantage of sorts – but that isn’t yet clear, given there’s such a small sample size.

While eyes are on this new subvariant, Geoghegan said it’s “not something we need to be hugely alarmed about at this stage, before we know what’s happening”.

“We just need to be alert.”

STUFF The mandatory seven day isolation period for people with Covid-19, as well as the requirement to wear face masks in health facilities, will be scrapped.

Three-and-a-half years into the pandemic, we have lots of immunity: it’s “not a whole brand-new thing we’re dealing with”.

Geoghegan said BA.2.86 and another recent variant, EG.5 remind us this virus “has a lot of tricks up its sleeve”.

She said it reaffirmed the importance of genomic surveillance: that new variants can be detected if and when they arrive, so we’re “ready to respond, if it does need a different response”.

Covid-19 modeller, University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank​ said while scientists are watching the variant closely, “I don’t think it’s something people need to be worried about at this stage”.

That it is popping up in different countries, including those with robust genome sequencing in place, suggests it’s “already established somewhere” – perhaps a country with poorer surveillance, in a “bit of a blind spot”.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says that, albeit early days, it doesn’t look like BA.2.86 is ‘exploding onto the scene’ in the same way Omicron did – and we’ve got a lot more immunity up our sleeves now than we did then.

It’s early days, and only a handful of cases have been picked up to date, he noted.

But so far, it “doesn’t look like it’s exploding at the sort of speed Omicron did when it burst onto the scene at the end of 2021”.

Plank said it would become more apparent in the coming weeks whether BA.2.86 has a growth advantage over other variants.

It’s been less than two weeks since the Government removed the mandate for Covid-positive people to isolate for seven days.

Even in this context, Plank thought our high levels of immunity now (either from infection, vaccination or both) make it “very, very unlikely we’ll get a variant that sets us back to the situation we were in in late 2021-early 2022”.

“We can’t completely rule it out, but I think it’s really very unlikely.”

On August 22, the WHO/PAHO (Pan American Health Organisation) said limited information is available for BA.2.86; and the initial risk assessment would be generated soon.

“To date, there is no evidence of significant changes in the public health impact of these sublineages and there is no justification for the assignment of a new “variant of concern”.”