Newsable: Women are better surgeons than men, according to new study

It’s official – women are better surgeons than men.

Patients operated on by women have better long-term post-operative outcomes, according to new research.

The study of more than one million Canadian patients - published this morning in the Journal of the American Medical Association - concluded they are less likely to have problems at 90 days and at one year after their surgeries, compared to those operated on by men.

The paper defines post-operative problems as death, hospital readmission or major medical complications.

Previous studies had found that patients treated by female surgeons have improved outcomes 30 days after their procedures.

While the research did not seek to find out why female surgeons achieve better long-term post-operative outcomes, the researchers noted that women have better outcomes in various medical contexts.

They cited reasons such as differences in communication, practice style and the professional-patient relationship.

The new study was carried out on patients undergoing common surgeries in Ontario, Canada, between 2007 and 2019.

