Seaweed tonic in a glass bottle a 'concerning food safety risk'

New Zealand Food Safety has become aware of an unregulated seller of a seaweed tonic, which it says has been made without meeting registration requirements under the Food Act 2014, therefore presenting a ‘concerning food safety risk’. (File photo)

Food safety officials are advising people not to consume a seaweed tonic being sold in a glass bottle, either labelled ‘NZ Focuidan’ or unlabelled.

The tonic presents a “concerning food safety risk” as it has not been through the required checks and balances to make sure it is safe to consume,” New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle​ said on Wednesday.

Because the product has not been registered under the Food Act, consumers “cannot be certain” that risks have been “properly identified and managed”, he said.

Seaweed can contain chemical hazards such as inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury, he said.

“NZ Focuidan is made with seaweed, which can be high in iodine. Without proper controls, treatments and dosage information, iodine can be dangerous, particularly to those with thyroid conditions.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle issued a statement about the product, labelled ‘NZ Focuidan’ on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

Arbuckle issued a Chief Executive Privileged Statement on Wednesday, after becoming aware of an “unregulated seller” of the seaweed tonic.

New Zealand Food Safety was working to ensure the product was removed from sale, and said there have been no reports of associated illness to-date.

Information available suggests the product has been sold via informal sellers and local markets, he said.

Bottles may come in different shapes and sizes.

Arbuckle said the product also makes “concerning prohibited therapeutic claims”, which consumers “should not be led by”.

The product is believed to be fermented, and the alcohol content is unknown, the Chief Executive Privileged Statement says.

“If you have bought this product – which is either labelled ‘NZ Focuidan’ or has limited or no identifying labelling or branding – do not consume it and throw it out,” Arbuckle said.

The product has not been exported, they say.

Food safety authorities say anyone who has consumed the product and has any health concerns should seek medical advice.

Contact your health professional, call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or the National Poisons Centre on 0800 764 766, Arbuckle said.