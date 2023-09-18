Meltdowns, dumped trolleys: Rise of food price anxiety in New Zealand

Tears, “meltdowns”, panic attacks and abandoning trolleys mid-shop are symptoms of New Zealanders’ increased stress from ever rising food prices, say experts.

Figures released this week by Stats NZ revealed food prices were 8.9% higher in August 2023 than in August 2022, with grocery food driving most of the increase, up 10.6%.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said food price inflation was still “painfully high” for households.

When Auckland mum Ava Ryerson suddenly yelled out in her local supermarket that food was way too expensive, people didn’t seem surprised at her “meltdown”.

“I just lost it. Had such bad anxiety. My vision became blurred, like I was having a panic attack,” she said. “I looked at the carefully selected items in my trolley and just left it there, shouting out – ‘food is way too expensive’. People looked, but they didn’t act like it was strange. Everyone is feeling it.”

Ryerson, originally from the US, said her mother-in-law was shocked at the comparatively high food prices during a recent visit here.

RYAN ATTWOOD, JASON DORDAY/STUFF Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

She is not alone. When she shared her experience in a cost-saving group, she was “blown away” by others’ similar episodes.

“I got hundreds of messages from people saying they also dreaded the supermarket, and had regular meltdowns too. Everyone recognised the increasing anxiety and panic that food shopping is now causing. Even a supermarket worker said she often sees people leaving trolleys or bursting into tears at the checkout – like it’s a regular thing.”

Trina Cats in Dannevirke told Stuff that “people are scared to shop”.

Another Aucklander, Carolyn Jane, said she had started to feel stressed in the checkout queue.

“With prices going up so much, I get highly anxious as I wait to find out how much my groceries are. I make a list and meal plan, and work really hard to keep costs down, but baby formula and nappies are expensive, so I go over budget sometimes.”

Over the past three years, various factors have driven up the cost of food in New Zealand, including the pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, the floods, and energy shortages resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But there are other reasons, too. The lack of supermarket competition was “at the heart” of the issue, said Dr Murat Ungor at the University of Otago’s Department of Economics.

“The lack of competition in the supermarket sector plays a significant role in driving up grocery and food prices. Limited choice and absence of competitive pricing have a detrimental impact on consumers.”This view was reflected by the Commerce Commission in 2022, which noted that New Zealand grocery prices appeared high by international standards, and profitability of the major grocery retailers appeared high, he added.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff As food prices have risen, so have New Zealanders’ stress levels, with many experiencing anxiety in the supermarket.

The size of New Zealand’s market was another contributing factor, as its small population leads to increased distribution costs in transportation, logistics, and warehousing, he said.

A survey released this week by insurance group NIB NZ found 95 percent of the country’s parents surveyed were facing financial stress.

Half said financial uncertainty was the main source of household stress, with one in five going without essentials and skipping meals.

Supplied Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire says financial worries can affect both mental and physical health.

Psychologist Jacqui Maguire says financial strain can take a toll on overall health.

”Financial strain doesn't just affect your financial life; it ripples into many aspects. Studies show that constant money worries can harm your mental, physical, and social well-being. This includes increased rates of anxiety, depression, elevated blood pressure, heart problems, relationship challenges, domestic conflicts, and tendencies towards addiction.”

Everyday activities like going to the supermarket can be triggers, she said.

Stuff reached out to Countdown and Foodstuffs, which runs Pak’nSave, New World and Four Square, about customers’ concerns.

A spokesperson for Countdown said many of its stores offered quiet hours.

“Lighting throughout the store is reduced, in-store radio is turned off, checkout volumes are lowered, trolley collection and shelf-stocking is kept to a bare minimum, and there are no PA announcements except in emergencies.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Countdown has “quiet hours” in many of its stores, reducing noise and lights to alleviate shoppers’ stress.

Foodstuffs’ Emma Wooster, said it recognised the situation was stressful for many New Zealanders, and it was focussing on ways to “alleviate the pressures and anxiety that anticipating bill shock at the checkout can bring”.

Measures included holding the price on every day items, so people could be comforted these items would stay stable. The company is also introducing tools for shoppers to scan as they go with a handset, to keep tabs on the total bill.

