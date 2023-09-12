Doctors' strike: 'Woeful' understaffing has 'life and death consequences' - ED doc

Members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) union will be going on strike again for two hours from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday, September 13. (File photo)

Striking doctors want to raise awareness of “untenable, unsafe” staffing levels they say are causing patients harm, but feel they aren’t being heard.

Members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) union employed by Te Whatu Ora will go on a second strike from 10am-12pm​ on Wednesday, September 13.

ASMS and Te Whatu Ora had mediated bargaining last week after strike action on September 5, but were “not able to achieve significant progress”, union executive director Sarah Dalton said.

Dalton said any strike action causes a disruption, and while members regret any negative impact on patients, “the wider harms being done by systemic understaffing and underfunding of health means that speaking up for our health system is very important”.

“ASMS members are striking to keep doctors in our health system.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton says its members are striking to keep doctors in the health system. It will go back into mediation with Te Whatu Ora again on September 19.

Emergency medicine specialist Dr Gary Payinda​ said doctors are striking to draw attention to what is happening in healthcare.

For more than a decade they’ve warned that the health system is “in decline”, with “inadequate infrastructure and woeful understaffing”, he said.

There are reportedly about 5000 unfilled nursing positions and approximately 1700 doctor vacancies, which is “unsafe” and “untenable”, he said.

“We can't leave patients hanging, the work still has to get done – the current group of senior doctors have been covering these unstaffed positions as best they can for years, but it's not safe or sustainable.”

Payinda said doctors are getting sometimes daily calls or texts asking them to cover unstaffed or unfilled shifts, which too reaches a point of unsustainability.

“We are at that point.”

Supplied Dr Gary Payinda, an emergency medicine specialist, said doctors have been doing their best to cover unfilled positions, but this isn’t safe or sustainable. He says some patients are suffering as a result of issues in the health system.

Payinda said the hospital infrastructure was “inadequate” – with “nowhere near” the bed capacity or operating theatre space to address the nation’s health needs.

“It hurts us when our patients can't get an MRI for 12 months, or when patients spend 24 hours in the emergency department waiting for a hospital bed to become available on a medical ward,” Payinda said.

“People suffer, some die. We are witnesses to that harm.”

Payinda said there are “real life and death consequences to understaffing, to decrepit infrastructure and to chronic delays: that’s why we’re striking”.

“If we thought we could get action any other way, we would have done it.”

More pay would not fix understaffing, but “pay erosion” due to inflation – coupled with increasing amounts of overwork – “absolutely will impact [senior doctors’] ability to continue”, Payinda said.

Any Government elected needed to either accept this “reduced level of care”, or come up with a “comprehensive” funding plan to rehabilitate the health service, he said.

Dr Hugh Trengrove​, a specialist dentist in Auckland public hospitals, said the main reason he’s striking is he doesn’t feel their concerns are being listened to.

“There’s a sense of, ‘it’ll be OK’, without actually resourcing it.”

Trengrove said the reasons senior doctors leave the workforce were mixed, but many felt “disempowered” and “flogged by the system”.

Trengrove said that while he would “like to think that my salary isn't going backwards”, pay is not the primary driver for the strikes.

“It’s about having a sustainable workforce, and being heard and acknowledged as being important.”

Te Whatu Ora chief people officer Andrew Slater​ said it acknowledged the impact Wednesday’s strike has “on patients whose planned care surgeries or specialist appointments have been deferred”.

It expects a “smaller number” of procedures would need to be deferred than last week, as bookings were not made once strike notice was received. Scheduling teams were working hard to minimise the impact, Slater said.

“It is likely those most affected will be patients requiring longer, more complex procedures, and we are looking to rebook those patients as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Te Whatu Ora expects fewer patients to be affected by this Wednesday’s strike compared to the one on September 5, as it stopped making bookings once notice of strike actin had been issued.

Slater earlier said Te Whatu Ora shares doctors’ concerns about attracting and retaining doctors in the public system, and had made a “significant commitment” to review terms and conditions across the senior medical workforce.

“Our senior doctors and dentists are important members of our workforce, and we value the work they do. We know they are facing pressures and we’re committed to working with them to address these so we can deliver improved health services to New Zealanders,” he said.

Regarding infrastructure, it is also planning or delivering on 110 infrastructure projects with an investment value of $7.7 billion.

While the strike is happening, emergency departments remain open, and people should still call 111 or go to an ED if experiencing a medical emergency.

Slater said Te Whatu Ora is “committed to reaching a settlement” with the union.

The parties will go back into mediated talks on September 19​, where Dalton said the union hopes Te Whatu Ora will “bring something more to the table”.

Should that not occur, there is a further four-hour strike planned for September 21​, and ASMS is balloting members about “potential strike action” in October, she told Stuff.