Two-year-old Julian is unable to walk and talk, but he is still happy with a great laugh

Julian McLean is the only person in New Zealand with GATAD2B Associated Neurodevelopmental Disorder.

Being the 282nd person in the world diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation was not what Olivia McLean expected for her son.

Julian was diagnosed with GAND (GATAD2B Associated Neurodevelopmental Disorder) in January of this year, right before he turned two.

He is the only known person in New Zealand with the condition, and one of about three in the world with this specific mutation.

GAND is a mutation of the first chromosome, which causes developmental delays, low muscle tone and apraxia of speech.

The 2-year-old can’t speak and is unable to walk, but this doesn’t stop Julian from living his best life.

He communicates with sounds and movements, and can crawl and pull himself up.

His mum describes him as a happy and social child, with a wicked sense of humour and a great laugh.

He loves people, dinosaurs, and trucks, as well as drawing and colouring.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Julian and his mum, Olivia McLean.

The diagnosis brought up mixed emotions, McLean said. Even though, by that point, they knew something was going on.

“You are relieved they found something, but also no one wants to find out their child has some sort of condition.”

As a newborn, Julian was unable to gain weight and was floppy with low muscle tone.

McLean said he managed to gain weight with the help of a feeding tube, but kept missing all his milestones.

He was slow to roll over and sit up, and didn’t crawl or reach for stuff.

After months of tests, an MRI, and eventually sending his DNA to Finland they got a diagnosis.

Now, Julian has been approved for a therapy programme at the NAPA Centre in Brisbane starting in February next year.

McLean said he was expected to achieve six months of progress in an intensive three-week block of physio and speech therapy.

His development had been slow, and McLean was excited to see the fast progress expected from the treatment.

If it works, they could apply again.

The kicker is the costs.

A givealittle fundraising page had been set up by friends to help pay for the unfunded programme, flights and accomodation.

On Friday, it had surpassed $19,000. McLean got emotional, as she said it was overwhelming to have received so much support.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Olivia McLean described her son as a happy and social child, with a wicked sense of humour and a great laugh.

But nine months later, she was confident Julian would learn to walk and communicate – even if she wasn’t sure what that would look like.

Learning to form words was still possible. He was also using some sign language, and could learn to use a communication device.

Julian could understand, but his brain was unable to connect his speech plan with physically formulating the words.

And because there were so few people in the world with the condition, there was limited research, with symptoms usually treated as they popped up.

Julian recently had botox in his left leg to try and loosen the muscles to help him stand.

He was able to pull himself up, but couldn’t bear weight on that leg.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Julian loves people, dinosaurs, trucks, drawing, and colouring.

He also attended regular physio, and occasional speech therapy (because there was limited funding available).

Julian’s grandma, Mary Chapman said she was shocked by the diagnosis, with concerns about what both Julian and his parents’ life might be like.

It was tough, especially as he got bigger, but they were really positive and strong.

And now, Chapman wasn’t worried – she was hopeful.

She said Julian had a curious personality, was determined, and had all the family support he could ever need.

He has the resilience and strength of his parents, she said. That would set him up right for the future.

“It’s been a journey, but we have hope and Julian is such a beautiful, cheerful, happy soul.”