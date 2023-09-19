Measles case detected: Auckland bakery and hospital ED close contacts sought

Health authorities are concerned Aotearoa New Zealand is at risk from another disease

A person in Auckland has been diagnosed with measles.

The person recently returned from overseas and went to the Auckland City Hospital emergency department on the evening of September 17, Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

“Public health is working closely with the Auckland City Hospital team to identify people who may have come into contact with the individual for a short time, before the person was isolated from others,” clinical director Dr Lavinia Perumal​ said.

“We will be informing close contacts who were in ED at this time about their exposure, and they will be given advice on immunity, vaccination and quarantine.”

The person with measles also visited Bake & Beans, a bakery on Great South Rd in Takanini, for about 15 minutes between 5.15pm and 6.45pm while infectious on September 12.

There is a risk of infection for anyone who was at the bakery for up to an hour afterwards.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, a runny nose, watery pink eyes and a blotchy rash.

A small number of close contacts at the person’s home and workplace have been identified.

The person was not infectious when they flew into New Zealand earlier in September.

Anyone in the bakery around these times is asked to keep an eye out for symptoms of measles, which include fever, cough, a runny nose, sore and pink watery eyes and a blotchy rash.

Any close contacts who have not had two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or whom are not immune by their age or previous infection, will be required to quarantine at home.

“Our first priority is to respond to this single case to stop further transmission,” Perumal said.

Those with symptoms should phone their family doctor or GP for advice rather than visit healthcare providers in person, as to limit the risk of the virus being spread.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The person with measles visited the Auckland City Hospital emergency department on Sunday, 17 September.

“Measles is a very serious illness that spreads very quickly amongst people who aren’t immune,” Perumal said.

“We urge people to stay alert to symptoms of measles and ensure that children between 15 months and 4 years receive their normal vaccinations.”

The person is the third to be diagnosed with measles so far in 2023. The previous cases in February and May were linked to overseas travel.

“It is important that people travelling overseas make sure they have had their MMR so they do not bring the virus back into the country,” Perumal said.

The MMR vaccines are free for anyone under the age of 18 and all New Zealand residents aged 18 and above.

More information, including how to book your vaccination, can be found on the Te Whatu Ora website.