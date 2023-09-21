Queenstown council faces $30m water upgrade as restaurants face months of imported tank water

Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers and property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery answer media questions over a cryptosporidium outbreak in central Queenstown.

Central Queenstown businesses and restaurants will likely be sourcing water from tanks for months as the council works towards a $30 million solution.

Large parts of Queenstown are under a boil water notice following 21 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium in the community and reports of widespread gastro illnesses.

No source has been identified but water regulator Taumata Arowai has slapped a compliance order on the council to upgrade its water supply to ensure drinking water is safe.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers told media it would likely be months before a boil water notice could be lifted.

“We certainly don’t want to be in this situation, but you deal with the cards you’re given, and the focus is now on trying to fix this as quickly as possible.”

Under the order the council was required to install a protozoa barrier at the Two-Mile water intake that served central Queenstown, to ensure the barrier at the Kelvin Heights intake was compliant, and to have a communications plan ready by 5pm on Thursday.

Lewers said the communications plan would be completed, and it was hoped the Kelvin Heights intake, which provided water to Kelvin Heights, Hanleys Farm, and Frankton including Queenstown Airport and Lakes District Hospital, would be confirmed compliant within days.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The suburb of Frankton, which includes Queenstown Airport and Lakes District Hospital, might have its boil water notice dropped earlier than central Queenstown, if the Kelvin Heights water intake is confirmed compliant.

However, it could take months to get an interim fix with a UV barrier installed at Five Mile and have the boil water notice lifted.

That would then need to be upgraded with a permanent $30m membrane barrier.

The council owned another six water supplies that did not have a protozoa barrier, as required under 2022 Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules, including the water supplies that served Wānaka.

Taumata Arowai was aware of about 190 supplies in Aotearoa serving about 13% of the population that had similar source water characteristics and did not have a protozoa barrier at the treatment point.

Asked if Taumata Arowai was making an example of Queenstown, Lewers said he had no complaints.

“The regulator has been around for a year now. They are dipping their toe into the waters about how they want to regulate water,” he said.

Plans for the protozoa barrier were in the council’s Long Term Plan for 2026, but would now be brought forward.

Supplied It could be months before a boil water notice is lifted in central Queenstown.

In the meantime, the council was sourcing water tankers which could be plumbed into the main water supply to support affected businesses.

The business response group, created during the Covid-19 pandemic, was meeting on Thursday to consider what other support was needed.

Lewers was concerned about damage to the town’s reputation, but the current priority was ensuring public health.

It did raise bigger questions of infrastructure funding, he said.

“Our council and our district has a very high proportion of visitors compared to our ratepayer base. I think this episode has probably heightened that discussion further.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that if central Government needed to work with local government to get a speedy resolution to the water woes, then he was committed to helping.

The problem underscored the need for water reform, he said.

“People should be able to turn the tap on and get fresh water and be confident they can drink without getting sick and regulation is integral to making that happen.”

He was concerned that it had taken too long to get good information around water testing in Queenstown and had asked Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall to lead a ministerial response.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Broadcaster and cafe owner Jim Hickey, left, is delighted to get his morning coffee after Joe's Garage Five Mile co-owner Ryan Churchman shipped in water from a different residential supply.

Lewers expressed sympathy for the community and said the council “owned” the issue and was doing everything it could to get it fixed quickly.

The council would continue testing for cryptosporidium at the intakes, but it was notoriously difficult to find, and the focus was on meeting the compliance order requirements.

The issue raised many questions around three waters reform, he said.

”I think there’s a consistent view across all councils that there’s a need for reform. The argument is what that reform looks like.”

In the meantime, people should follow good hygiene practices, Lewers said.

“Just follow good hand hygiene, soap and water, 20 seconds, dry your hands, boil your water obviously, and if you are feeling unwell go visit a medical professional. It gives us a better scope of what’s out there.”

Queenstown restaurateur Fleur Caulton told RNZ the situation was outrageous and would damage Queenstown’s reputation around the world.

International media would be reporting there was poo in the water, she said.

“Are we third-world? It feels like it.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown restaurants are having to put in extra time and effort to keep operating with a boil water notice in place.

Complying with the rules over months was not sustainable with restaurants going to “extraordinary” lengths to source uncontaminated ice and water.

It came after three-and-a-half years of difficulties for the hospitality sector including the Covid-19 pandemic, a staff shortage crisis, and immigration issues.

“It was just coming right this winter ... everyone has been gearing up for summer.”

Council property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery said the council’s environmental health team had contacted approximately 170 food operators and published a dedicated page on the council website for individuals and businesses.

The water supplies to large residential areas including Lake Hayes Estate, Shotover Country, Jacks Point, Arthus Point and Arrowtown were unaffected.