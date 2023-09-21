Queenstown council working 'hard and fast' to comply with cryptosporidium-related compliance order - Mayor

Mayor Glyn Lewers faces media on Thursday after the council was issued a compliance order for one of its treatment plants on Wednesday.

Queenstown’s district council is “owning” the outbreak of cryptosporidium in the community and working to get it fixed “quickly”, Mayor Glen Lewers says.

There are 17 confirmed cases of crypto in the Queenstown area – an increase of two from Tuesday – and the Queenstown Lakes District Council was served a compliance order for its Two Mile treatment plant on Wednesday.

Fronting up to media on Thursday, Lewers said they were working hard and fast to get everything back running as normal.

The order, issued by Water regulator, Taumata Arowai, requires the council maintain its boil water notice for the majority of Queenstown and Frankton neighbourhoods until it has a protozoa barrier in place at the plant.

Installing the filter barrier is expected to take months, meaning residents will be boiling water until then.

In the meantime, people should follow good hygiene practices, Lewers said.

“Just follow good hand hygiene, soap and water, 20 seconds, dry your hands, boil your water obviously and if you are feeling unwell go visit a medical professional. it gives us a better scope of what’s out there.”

The outbreak was certainly not a situation he expected to be in but “you deal with the cards your given”.

During the standup, Lewers passed on sympathies to businesses and residents within the district.

There are three things the council is focusing on; dealing with the compliance order, getting the distribution system in Calvin Heights compliant to the satisfaction of Taumata Arowai and having a communication plan in place.

Lewers said the council would have its plan ready by 5pm, as required.

Water tankers were being looked at to bring into the CBD to help assist with business in the area.

In an interview with RNZ earlier on Thursday morning, Lewers said while he would not give a date it could take months, not days, before the barrier filter was in place.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Coffee was available from lunchtime after water was shipped in from a different residential supply.

Lewers said the council was expecting test results back from water samples taken the treatment site.

He said the test for crypto took about three days but there was a lab strike so council was trying to “expedite” the results as it

When asked why there was no routine testing for crypto, Lewers told RNZ the council followed guidelines for water testing, and monitored things like E.coli.

However, the crypto test was “unreliable” and took three days and didn’t give any operational merit.

Water regulations require filters to be in place at treatment facilities and Lewers said there were five systems in the district without a filter.

There was a plan for these to be progressively upgraded and that was now being brought forward, Lewers said.

The reason it had not been done when the rules changed was the cost, he said.

Queenstown restaurateur Fleur Caulton told RNZ the situation was outrageous and would damage Queenstown’s reputation around the world.

International media would be reporting there was poo in the water, she said.

“Are we third-world? It feels like it.”

Complying with the rules over months was not sustainable with restaurants going to “extraordinary” lengths to source uncontaminated ice and water.

It comes after three-and-a-half years of difficulties for the sector including the Covid-19 pandemic, a staff shortage crisis, and immigration issues.

“It was just coming right this winter...everyone has been gearing up for summer.”

In an emailed statement Wednesday night, the council acknowledged the compliance order and property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery said it was important people in those communities boiled their water for at least one minute and maintained good hand hygiene, which was the best way to prevent infection.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown restaurants are having to put in extra time and effort to keep operating with a boil water notice in place.

Council officers would be working hard to understand the detail and full implications of the order, with the first condition being to prepare a community engagement plan and provide a copy to Taumata Arowai for review and approval by 5pm Thursday, Avery said.

“We will also be working closely with our tourism and hospitality partners, including Destination Queenstown and the Chamber of Commerce, to reassure domestic and international visitors. Whilst it’s clearly not business as usual, the simple step of boiling water and practising good hygiene is effective protection against cryptosporidium.”

The council’s environmental health team had contacted approximately 170 food operators and published a dedicated page on the council website for individuals and businesses that included frequently asked questions and downloadable resources as well as news and updates.

While the source had not been identified, Avery said the council recognised the potential for its water supply to be the source.

“That is why we issued the boil water notice on Monday in line with advice from Taumata Arowai and NPHS Southern, and why we will be complying with the former’s compliance order.”

What people can do in the meantime is continue to boil water and continue to wash your hands and if you feel sick, please see your doctor.