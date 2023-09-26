Second measles case in the span of one week detected in Auckland

A second person has been confirmed with measles in Tāmaki Makaurau.

A second person has been confirmed with measles in Tāmaki Makaurau in the last seven days, Te Whatu Ora has confirmed.

This case is unrelated to the measles case notified last week, but is also linked to recent overseas travel, Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

The person was at North Shore Hospital emergency department on the night of September 22 and Waitakere Hospital emergency department on the night of September 24.

“Public health is working closely with Te Whatu Ora – Waitematā staff to identify people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were waiting in emergency departments. . . The case was not infectious when they flew into New Zealand earlier in September.”

Public health is also assessing the immunity of staff and children at Busy Bees Hobsonville early learning service, where the case attended for three days while infectious from September 19 to 21.

Public health are identifying contacts for this event and contacting them to provide information on public health action and support.

Dr Jay Harrower​ national public health service northern region medical officer of health, said the first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore and watery pink eyes.

“This is followed by a blotchy rash. The illness spreads very quickly amongst people who aren’t immune. People are considered immune if they have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had a measles illness previously, or were born before 1969.

“Two MMR vaccines are free for anyone 18 years or under, and for New Zealand residents aged over 18 years. If you or anyone in your whānau has not had an MMR vaccine or aren't sure, ask your GP, parent or caregiver.”

Harrower said everyone is urged to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of measles and to call their healthcare provider if they suspect anyone in their whānau has measles.

“Because measles is so infectious, it’s important that people who are in quarantine or those with symptoms don’t visit their GP or after-hours clinics, but phone their family doctor or GP for advice first.

“This is to limit the risk of the virus being spread to other people. If you cannot call your GP, you can call Healthline for free anytime on 0800 611 116. Interpreters are available if you need one.”

Harrower said, given this is the second case in one week from overseas travel, people are reminded to be up-to-date with their immunisations.

“If you are unsure whether you’ve had one or two doses of MMR, there’s no additional risk in getting another dose.”

This comes after a person was diagnosed with measles last week. They had recently returned from overseas and went to the Auckland City Hospital emergency department on the evening of September 17, Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

The person with measles also visited Bake & Beans, a bakery on Great South Rd in Takanini, for about 15 minutes between 5.15pm and 6.45pm while infectious on September 12.

There is a risk of infection for anyone who was at the bakery for up to an hour afterwards.

The person was not infectious when they flew into New Zealand earlier in September.

Anyone in the bakery around these times is asked to keep an eye out for symptoms of measles, which include fever, cough, a runny nose, sore and pink watery eyes and a blotchy rash.

Any close contacts who have not had two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or whom are not immune by their age or previous infection, will be required to quarantine at home.