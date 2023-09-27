Typhoid outbreak in rural workers in Tairāwhiti

People infected with typhoid usually start to feel ill between seven and 21 days after infection.

Six cases of typhoid, a potentially fatal bacterial disease, have been identified in a team of rural workers in Tairāwhiti.

The outbreak began with one of the team members who recently returned from overseas, Te Whatu Ora said, and control measures have been put in place to prevent it spreading further.

“This is a small but significant outbreak confined to a rurally based work group,” Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said.

Caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria, typhoid is normally spread by food or water contaminated with infected faeces. Most cases picked up in New Zealand originate overseas.

While typhoid is a serious illness, cases so far have been treated and are recovering, while other workers have been given advice and offered testing, Miller said.

People infected with typhoid usually start to feel ill between seven and 21 days after infection, he said.

Symptoms include fever and generally feeling unwell. This is sometimes accompanied by abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

The local public health service is monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with the group to ensure that support is in place and any further illness in those already possibly exposed, is treated promptly, Health NZ said in a statement.

Typhoid is not common in Aotearoa New Zealand. Direct spread between people is unusual.

People with any concerns can call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or contact their doctor or usual health provider.