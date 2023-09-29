Senior doctors call off strike, cardiologist takes aim at 'overpaid' health executives

Senior doctors picketed outside Southland Hospital on September 12 as part of historic nationwide strikes to raise wages and retain staff.

A senior doctors’ nationwide strike planned for October 2 has been cancelled as negotiations continue for fairer pay and conditions, but a 24-hour walk out planned next month is still on, if no settlement is reached, their union says.

It comes as a Tauranga doctor describes the health service as a “failing system” on the verge of collapse, with doctors “in the trenches”, burned out or moving overseas, while bureaucrats bask in eye-watering salaries.

Members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) union employed by Te Whatu Ora were told this morning of “positive movement” by union boss Sarah Dalton.

“Yesterday we attended a second day of facilitated bargaining overseen by the Employment Relations Authority.

“Given some positive movement by the employer yesterday, the national executive has made the call to lift the strike action planned for Monday 2 October.”

Facilitated bargaining was continuing Friday, and into next week, she said.

Plans for the 24-hour strike on October 24 – the most significant yet – remained in place at this stage, she said.

Te Whatu Ora chief people officer Andrew Slater said it had been in facilitated bargaining since Wednesday, September 27.

“We are hopeful of reaching a settlement and won’t be commenting whilst this process is underway.”

Thousands of doctors have already taken part in two strikes, each for two hours, and has been in bargaining since April, when the workers’ collective agreement had come up for renewal.

Facilitated bargaining is a process where a member of the government watchdog, the Employment Relations Authority, assists parties to reach an agreement.

ASMS is asking for inflation-adjusted salaries and addressing unequal terms and conditions of employment for doing work of the same value (for example, after-hours call remuneration) and lifting districts with lower rates, it said.

Tauranga cardiolgist Dean Boddington said striking had been a last resort for doctors burned out and underpaid, bridging the shortfalls in a health service on the verge of collapse.

“We are in the trenches with the patients and go through their suffering with them. We feel their pain, and it weighs on us... we have to go on strike to create awareness of the failing system,” Boddington said.

“If we do not take action now, then the system is in danger of collapsing and becoming a service that fails to meet the needs of the public. This would ultimately harm patients far more than the disruption caused by the strikes.”

Healthcare workers were going beyond the call of duty just to keep the health system running, he said.

“If the salaries in NZ keep falling behind as they have done, then the system will continue to lose highly trained and skilled specialists to the private sector and to other countries, particularly Australia... what we have requested is the bare minimum required to keep the workers we currently have.”

Boddington believed highly paid Te Whatu Ora executives were exploiting the professionalism of healthcare workers’ desire to care and heal.

“This goodwill by all of these employees has been taken advantage of for far too long. The senior executive team members can earn between $438,400 per year and $770,000 per year.

“In my opinion, they are overpaid, yet want to impose austerity packages on all healthcare workers. This is hypocrisy of the highest order, and it comes whilst we, the doctors, have to work long hours, including many sleepless nights, and weekend duties.”

Stuff asked Te Whatu Ora for comment on Boddington’s statements but, as above, it said it would not be commenting while negotiations were still underway, and was hopeful of reaching a settlement.