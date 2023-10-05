School students asked to isolate as new measles case confirmed, individual flew from Wellington to Auckland

Health authorities are concerned Aotearoa New Zealand is at risk from another disease

Te Whatu Ora is asking members of the public to monitor for measles symptoms after an individual with measles flew from Wellington to Auckland.

The person was on flight Jetstar Flight JQ258 on Tuesday October 3, having attended a number of activities in the days prior in the capital.

“The individual, who lives in Northland, was in contact with students who attended a week-long SGCNZ National Shakespeare Schools Production event at Scots College. These students then travelled to other parts of the country,” Dr Jay Harrower, Medical Officer of Health, Te Whatu Ora Northern Region said.

“We are asking those people who were at the Scots College event to isolate until they have been contacted by public health.”

“Everyone on the flight should get vaccinated if they are not immune or if they are unsure. Those at high risk will be contacted by public health services in the next few days.”

Harrower said the first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, and sore and watery pink eyes. This is followed by a blotchy rash.

Anyone who thinks they are a close contact should stay at home in quarantine until contacted by public health service staff.

The person is the fourth to be diagnosed with measles so far in 2023. The previous cases in February and May were linked to overseas travel.

Information on what you need to do if you were on the JetStar flight will be available from Friday on the Te Whatu Ora website, a spokesperson said.

A full list of exposure events will be uploaded once Public Health Services have completed identification of these.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles, or who is not sure if they’ve had measles previously are recommended to be immunised with the MMR vaccine.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine

Most people who lived in New Zealand before 1969 are also considered immune because measles was very common at that time.

Two MMR vaccines are free for anyone 18 years or under, and for New Zealand residents aged over 18 years.