Suicide rate increases, Māori remain overrepresented

The suicide rate is up from last year, but down on the 14 year average.

Māori continue to be disproportionately represented in suicide statistics, with the most recent numbers showing no change, while that of the population as a whole dropped.

The rate of suspected suicides in Aoteaora has gone up for the first time in four years, while the overall number also jumped up from last year.

Figures released by the Office of the Chief Coroner on Thursday showed that 565 people died by suspected suicide in the year to June 30, 2023. This compares with 538 for the same period last year.

Overall, the suicide rate in New Zealand is now 10.6 suicides per 100,000, up from 10.2 in the 2021/22 financial year.

The rate is, however, lower than the average rate of the last 14 years.

Compared to that, the provisional suicide rate among Māori sits at 15.8 per 100,000 people for the 22/23 financial year, which hasn’t changed in a statistically significant way over the last 14 years.

Acting director of the Suicide Prevention Office at the Ministry of Health Dr Sarah Hetrick said while the department released the data to show the progress the country was making, they needed to acknowledge the “devastating impact on whānau bereaved by this experience.”

“Our focus remains on reducing the burden of suicide, which requires a systems-level, whole-of-government response that addresses structural determinants such as poverty, racism, discrimination and post-colonial legacy.

“We also need to reduce exposure to factors that increase the risk of suicide such as violence of all types, alcohol-related harm, stand-down and exclusion from schools and harmful communication about self-harm and suicide.”

Among Pacific populations there was a “statistically significant reduction in the rate per 100,000 people, which is sitting at 5.1 per 100,000 people – down on its 14-year average.