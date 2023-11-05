Is Aotearoa really the best country in which to give birth? A new book says no

In a new book, a medical historian asks if New Zealand is the best country in which to give birth, and reaches some troubling conclusions about our system of maternity care. Donna Chisholm reports.

Nearly 15 years after her book on the Unfortunate Experiment at National Women’s Hospital ignited a bitter backlash, Auckland medical historian Professor Linda Bryder returns to an adjacent battlefield with a new book on the politics of maternity in Aotearoa. The book – The Best Country to Give Birth? Midwifery, Homebirth and the Politics of Maternity in Aotearoa New Zealand 1970-2022 – which questions the genesis and consequences of New Zealand’s move to autonomous midwifery in 1990, may well cause controversy of its own.

In 2009, Bryder was savaged as “anti-feminist” for concluding that in the treatment of abnormal cervical smears at National Women’s Hospital, there was no experiment and the doctor heading the work, Professor Herb Green, did nothing wrong.

The claim of anti-feminism may well be levelled against her now, as she charts how the feminist and homebirth movement were at the heart of the 1990 revolution that saw midwives mostly replace doctors in New Zealand birth care. She concludes that this has been a backward step for the safety of mothers and babies.

Supplied Auckland medical historian Professor Linda Bryder.

“This was a 1970s brand of radical feminism which had an aversion to medical technology and science on the grounds that these upheld the patriarchy,” Bryder says.

She argues that the push in the 1980s for midwives to be able to deliver babies without the involvement of a doctor was designed so that more women could give birth at home – something which largely hasn’t happened – and was helped immeasurably by the anti-doctor fallout from the Cartwright Inquiry into the Unfortunate Experiment, which reported in August 1988. The Nurses Amendment Act which gave midwives autonomy was passed in August 1990.

Most women, however, didn’t want a home birth then and nor do they want it now. Bryder says only about 3-4% of New Zealand mothers have their babies in a planned home birth, which, although higher than most countries worldwide apart from The Netherlands, is not at the level proponents would have hoped for when the law was passed.

So, is she anti-feminist? Bryder laughs off the suggestion. “I would never say I was anti-feminist. What I am opposed to is people being driven by an ideology which can affect a health profession in the way it works. But feminism itself has changed of course. The women who were running the campaign (against the Unfortunate Experiment) didn’t follow the western worldwide feminist movement of the time of wanting less intervention – on the contrary, they wanted more intervention. They were out on a limb.”

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Midwife educators help 'patient' Maia through her labour. Pictured left to right: Cat Shepherd, midwife educator; Dr Rose Elder, obstetrician; Katie Little, midwife educator.

Bryder’s book traces the beginning of moves culminating in the 1990 law change as arising from the close relationship between Canadian-born New Zealand midwife Joan Donley and then health minister and later prime minister Helen Clark, driven by the fallout from the Cartwright Inquiry.

Donley regarded homebirth as a “feminist and political act… a challenge to the white, male-controlled obstetrics and gynaecology . . . which is trying to gain a complete monopoly of childbirth in New Zealand’”. Donley and other leading figures in the homebirth movement were also anti-vaccination and even after the 1990 Act some midwives passed on anti-immunisation material, which they defended as being in the interests of “informed consent”.

Bryder says Donley and Clark acknowledged “quite bluntly” that the Cartwright Inquiry undermined the status of obstetricians and gynaecologists, of male doctors in general, and allowed that act to pass through Parliament. “The real surprise was just how proactively the homebirth activists lobbied for the change to 'liberate' them from medical (and nursing) influence and how successful they were – it really did surprise me how easily it passed.”

Bryder says the feminists driving the change wanted to eradicate doctors – even female doctors – from birth care. “The homebirth movement which drove this was very doctrinaire and I don’t think feminists now would subscribe to it any more.”

She says it was a “very much a white middle-class ideology” not embraced by Māori and Pacific women. “There is no evidence that tikanga Māori or the Treaty of Waitangi played a part in that movement, despite the growing recognition of the Treaty’s significance to politics and society from the 1970s.” The organisation Donley instigated, the Domiciliary Midwives Society of New Zealand, had no Māori in it.

Supplied Bryder says midwives should “quite rightly” lead birth care in normal births. (file image)

Bryder says midwives should “quite rightly” lead birth care in normal births and this largely happened up until 1990. “Midwives under normal circumstances ran the maternity wards and post-natal wards – and they should – but in an institutional setting where they have support networks and are not on their own.” They also often conducted home births which proceeded normally without medical assistance, but the law required them to have back-up services from doctors if needed.

But ultimately, most GPs were driven out of birth care, first by the 1990 change, and then by funding amendments six years later. She says they left “very reluctantly” and many were devastated by the loss of this important part of their practice as a family doctor.

Bryder had her own two children in the years immediately after the law change, with her first son born in 1992 and her second in 1997. Although she dedicates her book to her sons, she stresses that it is not a personal story and her research and its conclusions were unaffected by her own experience. She says her GP suggested home birth to her in 1992, and she agreed, but after a 24-hour labour she was transferred to National Women’s Hospital where her son was born after medical intervention – an epidural and ventouse delivery. The baby was a posterior presentation.

Certainly, she has no criticisms of the “lovely” midwife who attended the birth, who gave her the choice to go to hospital, and the hospital midwives who were “delightful and kind”. “My midwife said to me, ‘you are not making much progress, we can either carry on or you can go in [to hospital]’ and I just grasped the edge of the table and said, ‘We’re going in.’”

Bryder’s book criticises some of the poor outcomes for women and babies. (file image)

She chose a hospital birth for her second child, who was born in a forceps delivery with the umbilical cord wrapped four times around his neck. Her advice for women having babies now is to ensure there is clear communication with their midwife about their wishes and expectations, especially if the birth deviates from the norm, and that they have timely medical input if required.

“This is a life-changing event that you do not want to go wrong. I would veer on the side of prioritising safety. It still surprises me how much some midwifery leaders emphasise the birth experience for women over the safety of the baby.”

Her book criticises some of the poor outcomes for women and babies that have occurred as a direct consequence of the law change, in particular when midwives have not sought medical intervention early enough and babies have been injured or died.

The problem is, says Bryder, that it isn’t an equal partnership between mother and midwife, despite the partnership rhetoric. “You have to trust them; you have to take advice.”

She would like to see a return to the collaboration between midwives and doctors in group practices. These were common in the late 1990s after the funding changes which meant only individual practitioners rather than practices could be reimbursed for birth care. Shared practices were set up outside the new system through direct contracts with district health boards at about the same costs but were closed down by the Government in the early 2000s.

Tony Wall/Stuff Midwife Corrina Parata had to walk through slips and wash-outs to get supplies to a client.

“It would certainly be a good thing to get GPs back into it if they could. The burden needs to be shared – midwives can’t do it alone. There is burnout and a drastic shortage of midwives but even if you try to give them more money and try to attract more overseas midwives you have to set up teamwork.”

In July 2023, the Health Workforce Plan released by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora said New Zealand needed to triple the number of midwives it trains for the next four years to address the estimated 40% shortage – and even then, the gap would not be closed until they all graduated in 2031. It said the number of midwives had even declined since 2020, at odds with other medical professions, which had seen growth in that period.

It pointed out that the fact New Zealand’s LMC (Lead Maternity Carer) midwifery model was “relatively unique” globally contributed to relatively low recruitment of overseas-trained midwives.

In her conclusion, Bryder groups unresolved concerns around New Zealand’s midwifery model into four main themes: accessibility, philosophy, training and accountability.

She says one of the cases that illustrated all these issues was the 2019 death of the baby of a young woman who lived rurally – a case examined by the Health and Disability Commissioner who in 2021 found the midwife at fault.

The midwife lived about an hour away from the woman, requiring the woman to travel to her, or consult by phone. When the woman developed pre-eclampsia in the final weeks of her pregnancy, the midwife did no blood or urine tests which would have picked up the condition, and remained unaware of her symptoms, including swelling, headaches and high blood pressure. The baby was stillborn.

Bryder says the case also highlighted the “anti-medical” philosophy underpinning the midwifery-led system which treated birth primarily as a normal life event and favoured “natural” delivery without intervention.

SUPPLIED Bryder groups unresolved concerns around NZ’s midwifery model into four main themes: accessibility, philosophy, training, and accountability. (file image)

“The midwife had worked with the woman’s whānau for previous births and explained that she ‘had no doubt that they also believed everything to be normal for [Ms B]’. This raises an important issue. Why do we need health professionals at all if other household members could be relied upon to assess the situation? In this case, they clearly could not.”

The HDC also found the midwife’s training was lacking in the areas of record-keeping and diagnostic skills. The direct-entry midwifery training, introduced in 1992 without prior nurse training, allowed midwives to practise independently after three (later four) years’ training, with no hospital internships. The College of Midwives even argued that hospital experience would be counterproductive to independent practice.

The case is also instructive on the theme of accountability, Bryder says. “[The commissioner] asked the midwife to write an apology to the woman and her whānau. The midwife did so, writing of her ‘deepest aroha for [Ms B], her partner, and her whānau for the loss of [the baby]. A precious daughter, mokopuna, cousin, and niece.’ Was this aroha enough compensation for a dead baby?”

Bryder’s book concludes that it was not. But wouldn’t any model of care look bad if only the cases with the poor outcomes are highlighted – including ones where doctors are in charge?

“That’s true, but my point is that it’s the philosophy underpinning what the midwives are doing [that is the problem] rather than blaming individuals. OK, people make mistakes and things go wrong, but this was a very strong philosophical position they held which I think was misguided. One of the surprising things that came out of it is this whole idea that you need a natural childbirth experience not only to be empowering for yourself and your own future as a person, but to be a good mother.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland midwife Bernie Archer pictured with mum Laura Hamilton and one-day-old baby Myles, in July 2022.

She says many would disagree with the College of Midwives, which said in 2015 that New Zealand’s unique, midwifery-led maternity system was “one of the safest, if not the safest, maternity service in the world”.

The original intent of the 1990 legislation seemed to be that midwives would care for “low-risk” pregnant women, but the reality is they care for nearly all pregnant women, a number of whom will have complications requiring medical intervention, she says.

It’s difficult to quantify the issues with statistics, given figures estimating preventable mortality in birth care weren’t collected until 2005 with the advent of the Perinatal and Maternal Mortality Review Committee (PMMRC), which started gathering statistics in 2007.

“You can’t definitively say what was happening between 1990 and 2001, but from 2007, the figures show it was definitely not improving and possibly getting worse, which was disturbing.”

The deaths of around 80 babies a year – that’s 20% of the total number of perinatal deaths – are regarded as preventable as a result of healthcare provider failings. The Health Quality and Safety Commission has commented on the lack of improvement in those statistics.

Bryder says although New Zealand has slipped in international rankings of perinatal mortality compiled by the OECD, she argues comparative mortality statistics are not a yardstick for assessing service quality, because a vast array of demographic and health determinants influence those figures. What really matters, she says, is whether we could be doing better, and PMMRC reviews and academic articles have clearly shown the faultlines within the services and recommended multidisciplinary teamwork and ongoing education for providers.

Asked if the 1990 law change was in fact “an unfortunate experiment”, Bryder says while she doesn’t like that term, she believes it was indeed a state-sponsored experiment (even if with unintended consequences by the lawmakers) and an unfortunate one.

“It is unfortunate for New Zealand maternity services, since the system is not sustainable – midwives can’t be expected to do everything, there is a high rate of burnout. Funding more midwives is not the solution, we need a state-funded cross-disciplinary teamwork.

“But above all, it is unfortunate for the babies and families who suffer adverse outcomes from a system which emphasises the normal. They are a minority, but this is people’s lives we are talking about, and I would argue every life matters.”

The Best Country to Give Birth? Midwifery, Homebirth and the Politics of Maternity in Aotearoa New Zealand 1970-2022, by Linda Bryder (Auckland University Press), is available from November 9. RRP $59.99.