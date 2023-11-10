'Noticeable increase' in Covid-19 cases across the country, but not likely to spark a 'major wave'

The mandatory seven day isolation period for people with Covid-19, as well as the requirement to wear face masks in health facilities, will be scrapped.

The level of Covid-19 detected in wastewater has increased in recent weeks, and the number of reported cases has risen substantially, with 5872 confirmed and suspected new cases reported last week.

Case numbers – which depend on people testing and reporting – have been trending upwards, but University of Canterbury Professor and Covid-19 modeller, Michael Plank, while there has been a “noticeable increase”, the numbers are still low compared to last Christmas, by about a third.​

(You can view that data here.)

Institute of Environmental Science and Research's wastewater testing data also shows a significant increase in levels of the virus detected, although it is expected numbers will go up and down over time, said Plank.

“While it’s going up, it’s going up off a low base, and it’s still relatively low compared to historic peaks.”

Some have suggested the recent increase could be the spark of a new wave, but Plank said both higher immunity levels and “nothing particularly concerning on the variant front” means it’s unlikely to be “as big as the waves that we saw last year”.

Waning immunity is likely to be a big factor in the increase of cases.

While the vaccine’s “main job” is to prevent people getting seriously ill, “the bulk of the immunity we have is from prior infections now”, and that immunity will go through cycles naturally.

“Certainly I wouldn’t suggest anyone needs to freak out or panic ... if you feel unwell, then it’s a good idea to stay home. Whether you have Covid or flu or anything else, we don’t want to be spreading that around in the community,” he said.

Stuff Stuff generic: Covid generic, coronavirus, pandemic, Covid-19

According to current Te Whata Ora data, as of midnight Sunday, there were 212 people in hospital with the virus, with 5 in intensive care or high dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average across the country for new daily cases was 838, up from the previous week.

The highest number of reported cases was in the Waitematā region, with 805. There have been 749 reported cases in Canterbury, 720 in Counties Manukau and 581 in Auckland.

In August, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins held his final Covid-19 press briefing, announcing the “formal end” of all pandemic-related public health orders.

The last remaining pandemic orders to end were a seven-day isolation order for people infected with Covid-19, and a requirement to wear masks in health facilities.