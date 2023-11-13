Admin 'mix-up' results in patient being given unnecessary colonoscopy

An “accidental mix-up” of National Health Index (NHI) numbers, meant an incorrect patient had an urgent colonoscopy that she didn’t require, the Health and Disability Commissioner says.

The incident has resulted in the medical watchdog finding Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) in breach of the code which covers conusmers’ rights.

During a surveillance colonoscopy, the woman had polyps removed and biopsies were carried out, all of which were normal – so it was recommended she continue to have five-yearly surveillance colonoscopies, a Health and Disability Commissioner case summary released on Monday said.

During a colonoscopy, a tube with a camera is inserted into the rectum, to check for any irregularities or issues in the large intestine (colon).

Despite the normal results, the woman received a phone call from the colonoscopy clinic two days later advising that the reporting specialist had referred her for a further urgent colonoscopy.

In the lead-up to the appointment, the woman left voicemails for the referring specialist asking to confirm the reasons for the further procedure – she received no response.

Even at the appointment, she asked the registered nurse carrying out the consent process why the colonoscopy was required, the summary stated.

The nurse provided no reasoning for the colonoscopy and did not record the query in the patient’s records, or follow-up with the specialist who was to perform the colonoscopy.

During the procedure, the specialist doing the colonoscopy – who was not the referring specialist – noted that the findings on the referral were not consistent with what they were seeing in real-time.

They then contacted the referring specialist, and it was noticed there had been an “accidental mix-up” of National Health Index (NHI) numbers – a unique number assigned to every person using health services in Aotearoa – and the incorrect patient was having the urgent colonoscopy.

After the woman’s sedation had worn-off, the specialist informed her of the mix-up, which resulted in her having an “unnecessary” colonoscopy, the summary stated.

Afterwards, the woman received a verbal apology from the referring specialist.

An adverse event review was carried out to determine the cause of the NHI number mix-up.

It found that the referring specialist made a “documentation error”, and accidentally attached the incorrect NHI number to the email.

While the results stating the woman’s tests were normal were available the next day, no one looked at or questioned the results with the referring specialist, the review found.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell considered this was a “serious incident”, and found Te Whatu Ora in breach of the patients’ rights code, for failing to provide services to the woman with reasonable care and skill.

It concluded the woman’s phone call was a “missed opportunity” for administrative staff to identify the error in the urgent booking and it was “unclear” why this didn't happen – and that neither the nurse nor the specialist looked at previous reports when the woman questioned why the colonoscopy was needed.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner, Vanessa Caldwell​, considered that a “serious incident” had occurred – resulting in a patient undergoing a procedure she “did not require”.

Caldwell found that Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) failed to provide services to the woman with reasonable care and skill, in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

Te Whatu Ora made a number of recommendations following the adverse event review to prevent a similar event happening in the future.

It said that, although the admin error occurred in a private setting, it was a “good prompt” for gastroenterology services to review whether room set-ups have a risk of identification mix-up – such as files on top of each other for procedure lists.

It also recommended a supporting report be attached to an email when making an urgent referral; that relevant reports/test results be checked pre-procedure; and that there are clear guidelines for when reports/referrals do not align or when a patient is questioning the reasoning for a procedure, among others.

Caldwell was satisfied the recommendations were an “appropriate response” to the incident, and would mitigate a similar incident occurring, and made no further recommendations.