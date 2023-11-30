Being given a new heart and a new start at age 18

George Riki-Pennicott, (20), had a heart transplant at just 18, after being diagnosed with severe cardiomyopathy.

George Riki-Pennicott’s​ life started to change with a “raw, horrible” cough, like the then 16-year-old​ had something stuck in his throat.

He’d previously been treated for asthma, but the cough persisted for months, until he started coughing up blood over Labour Weekend 2019, mum Waneta Pennicott-Riki​ said.

Tests in hospital revealed George’s heart was failing, his mum said.

The Invercargill teenager was eventually diagnosed with severe cardiomyopathy: a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

From early 2020, for about a year, George, his mum and dad Soul Riki​ travelled back and forth to opposite ends of the country, from their home to Auckland’s Hearty Towers, to closely monitor his heart.

He was on a treatment plan, but in April 2021​, his health deteriorated.

“He was dying in front of us,” his mum said.

He was rushed to Auckland, and had a LVAD (left ventricular assist device) implanted, to help pump blood out of the ventricle to the aorta and then the rest of the body, as a “bridge” before a heart transplant.

George and his parents remained in Auckland – between the hospital and Hearty Towers (the heart and lung transplant unit) – for months, and Pennicott-Riki and her husband​ had to give up their jobs to care for their son, while their other two children remained in Invercargill.

One night in mid 2021, after sharing a family dinner at Hearty Towers they went back to their room and George took a shower.

During that time, Pennicott-Riki received a phone call.

“Waneta, you wouldn’t believe it,” she recalled being told, “I’ve got a heart”.

George, then 18​, was “kicked out [of the shower] really fast”.

“After that, it was pretty much all go,” he said.

They scrambled into a taxi to hospital, where staff prepared him for surgery. It was a sleepless night.

About 7.30am, a nervous but mostly happy George was wheeled in to get his new heart.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff George with his mother, Waneta Pennicott-Riki.

He recovered well, and after a few weeks in hospital – 105 days​ after arriving in Auckland – they were finally able to go home.

Thursday is Thank You Day – an opportunity for recipients to recognise and share their gratitude to donors, their families, and many others involved in making organ donation possible, including clinicians and hospital staff, laboratory technicians and scientists.

For Organ Donation New Zealand, it is a special day to “pause and recognise the immensely generous gift of organ and tissue donation”.

It also serves as a reminder for people to have a conversation with whānau about organ donation, to ensure they know your wishes, ODNZ clinical lead Dr Joanne Ritchie​ said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Evan Smith had kidney failure and spent 7 years on dialysis. (Video first published September 2021)

Last year, 63 people​ in New Zealand donated organs following death, enabling lifesaving kidney, liver, lung, heart, or pancreas transplants for 184​ Kiwis.

Many more received tissue transplants, such as cornea, sclera, heart valves and skin.

Organ donation is only possible when a person is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit, usually with devastating brain damage. Fewer than 1%​ of all deaths happen this way.

When donation can occur, one donor has the potential to help up to ten people.

Tissue donation is possible in most circumstances when people die.

Now 20​, George has been able to get his driver’s licence, completed a carpentry course, and one day hopes to get experience in the construction industry. But he’s in no rush.

Today, he feels “like a completely normal person”.

He knows there are some restrictions – he has to take anti-rejection medication for the rest of his life – but he’s taking life “onwards and upwards”.

He often thinks about the donor and the loss their family has endured.

“I am very grateful for having the opportunity to continue my life and try new things,” he says, and is very aware of “what it meant for the donor family. They lost someone and I got to live”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Getting his driver’s licence was a big deal for George.

“It’s hard to say how thankful I am for having such a gift given to me, or somebody else.”

Pennicott-Riki said if people are well enough and willing to become organ donors, they should.

“It gives other families and other people hope,” she said.

“We are over the moon that we’ve been gifted this... it is a taonga. He has been gifted for life, and he will treasure it forever.”