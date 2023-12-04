What we know about Te Whatu Ora's vaccine data scandal

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters set up a blockade on Molesworth St near the Beehive in Wellington in early 2022.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested, accused of allegedly misusing data to spread misinformation about vaccines.

Here's what we know so far about the case.

On Friday, Te Whatu Ora opened an investigation, stating an employee had used government data to spread vaccine misinformation and had subsequently been removed from the organisation as a result.

An employment investigation is currently underway.

Margie Apa, Chief Executive of Te Whatu Ora said the individual had worked in the health system for a number of years, and was authorised to access data as part of his work.

“From what we have established to date, the individual downloaded a large amount of vaccine related information. We are still working to confirm the full extent of this activity,” she said.

Stuff understands the alleged former employee was interviewed on a New Zealand conspiracy site last week.

He said he developed a database for the vaccine rollout and quoted data from that work.

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff In New Zealand, there have been four deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccination since it was rolled out.

Stuff also understands the alleged misinformation centred around the number of vaccine related deaths.

Te Whatu Ora confirmed on Sunday the employee had since been removed and a police complaint had been laid alongside the employment investigation.

In New Zealand, there have been four deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccination since it was rolled out.

“This is in the context of 3361 people whose deaths have to date been directly attributed to Covid-19 in New Zealand, with more than 12.6 million vaccines administered to eligible New Zealanders as of 2 October 2023,” Apa said.

“By chance and separate to a prior Covid-19 vaccination event, some people will experience new illnesses or die from a pre-existing condition shortly after vaccination, especially if they are elderly.”

By Sunday evening, police confirmed the man had been arrested and charged with unauthorised disclosure and misuse of data.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday morning.

Apa said an injunction had been granted by the Employment Relations Authority that prevents any publication of the data.

“We have already used the injunction to have information taken down from an overseas website and cybersecurity specialists are continuing to scan extensively for any other places where the information may appear.”

Steve Helber/AP Apa said an injunction had been granted by the Employment Relations Authority that prevents any publication of the data.

”What this individual is trying to claim about vaccines is completely wrong and ill-informed and their comments demonstrate this,” Apa said.

“The person has no clinical background or expert vaccine knowledge and appears to be trying to spread misinformation.”

”We assure people there is no evidence whatsoever that vaccination is responsible for excess mortality in New Zealand.”

Apa said Te Whatu Ora are working closely with other agencies, including the National Cyber Security Centre, the Police, Department of Internal Affairs and Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Advice and support was also given to some individual pharmacies and vaccination sites that were identified in an early video published in relation to the misuse of vaccine data.