Health officials boost security in EDs over summer to help keep hospitals safe

The Government has announced additional staffing support to improve security for patients and staff at hospital emergency departments over the holiday period.

The government is boosting security in emergency departments over the summer, employing an extra 200 people to help keep our hospitals safe, officials say.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti made an announcement regarding the $5.7 million boost, at Auckland City Hospital on Friday morning.

“Our government has listened to ED staff about the increased frequency of violent incidents in hospitals,” Reti said.

“That’s why we’ve committed to these additional workers to help keep patients – and our hard-working doctors, nurses and other ED staff – safe during a particularly busy time.”

In 2021, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) reported 1179 assaults, rising to 3459 in 2022.

In the first three months of 2023, 1267 assaults were reported.

Reti said if this trend continues, it will have exceeded 5000 reported incidents in 2023, which was “totally unacceptable”.

Eight higher risk emergency departments – in the four Auckland hospitals (North Shore, Waitākere, Auckland City and Middlemore), Waikato, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin will each receive an additional five security staff, for an extended period until the end of February.

A further 24 emergency departments near summer hotspots will each receive between two and five additional security staff to help manage pressures over the summer holiday peak period, Reti said.

These staff would be available through to mid-January or late February, depending on local needs.

“The safety of the health workforce and patients has to be a priority. These staff will be ready to provide round-the-clock cover and the first people are on the ground already,” Reti said.

Reti said the initiative addresses an immediate need.

“I’m also committed to working urgently on a longer-term plan to improve security across our hospitals.”

“There’s no place for people being abusive or aggressive towards staff, who are doing their absolute best for their fellow New Zealanders in often stressful situations.”

Reti said these 200 staff (93 FTE) are “early steps in making a tangible difference to safety”.

In the lead-up to the election, the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine (ACEM) called for appropriately trained security staff to be posted 24-hours a day in every emergency department (ED) around the country.

At the time, ACEM Aotearoa New Zealand Chair, Dr Kate Allan said violence in emergency departments was increasing.

As waits for care rise, violence in EDs – including physical assault, verbal abuse, threats and aggressive behaviours – was getting worse, the college said.

“All people must be safe to receive, deliver and support care in emergency departments, and violence or aggression cannot be accepted.”

Allan earlier said having 24/7 security staff posted at every ED, who are integrated and appropriately trained to best support staff, patients, whānau and visitors, can free up medical staff to focus on delivering crucial care.